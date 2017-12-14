Learn to Manage Your Attention, and Managing Time Will Take Care of Itself.

A distracted mind is not a present mind. We ruminate on the past and worry about the future. As a result, we become more anxious and more depressed. Sources of distraction not only do long-term harm to our cognitive capability but they also cause mental health issues.

Because the satisfaction doesn’t last, you have to keep coming back for more. If you want to be happier and more successful, turn things off. When you turn things off you start to develop a more mindful and deliberate relationship with technology. You control it rather than having it control you.

Fact: most of the apps you use on a daily basis are designed to be habit forming and addicting. The best behavior scientists in the world have worked with software developers to make sure that you get hooked on these apps. The not so harmless byproduct is the dopamine surges that occur. With every notification, email check, instant messages, or match on a dating app, you get a shot of dopamine.

On social media, we present highly curated versions of our lives. If you looked at my Instagram feed for the last few weeks you’d think that I do nothing but snowboard, read books and bask in the warm Southern California weather. When we’re on social media, we start comparing our lives to the lives of other people. And as a result, our sense of satisfaction with our own lives goes down. Every single day when you scroll through your newsfeed:

You’ll find someone who has accomplished something more impressive

You’ll see someone who has a relationship that you don’t

You’ll find someone who makes more money than you or has a bigger audience

You’ll find someone who is on what seems like an amazing vacation, while you’re stuck in your damn cubicle

The list goes on and on. Of course, what you don’t see is that this is all a highly curated illusion that blinds you from the truth.

A while back I interviewed Justine Musk about the psychology of visionaries. Many young ambitious entrepreneurs think they want to be like Elon Musk. But as Justine said to me “People don’t really see what goes into these kinds of accomplishments. They literally come at the cost of everything else in your life.”

We tend to make assumptions based on what we see, without considering everything that’s hidden from us. We compare ourselves to everybody else and contribute to our own misery and suffering.

Comparison might inspire you to shop today for shit you don’t need to impress people you don’t care about. Compare less and create more.

4. Distraction Prevents Connection

When we’re distracted, constantly checking our phones, while we’re with another person, we might as well not be there. Our social relationships are one of the greatest predictors of our happiness, and distraction gets in the way of our ability to connect.

Try turning off your phone when you’re on a date. You’ll be amazed at how much more attentive and charismatic you come across.

Turn off your phone when you’re in the presence of close friends. The depth of your conversations will be far greater.

Turn off your phone when you’re spending time with your kids. If there’s anything that I’ve noticed from hanging out with my friend’s kids, the one thing they want more than anything is attention.

We’ve talked about the downsides of distraction, so let’s look at something far more positive, powerful, and constructive.

Cultivating and Protecing Your Attention and Focus