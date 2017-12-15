How to Ensure the Authenticity of the Art You are Buying Online?

Art has been an item of luxury since centuries. It has been so as the sellers were limited and buyers were many. However, with the advent of the internet, everything not just in the context of art but in other regards too, started changing radically. Though initially, people used to be reluctant to buy art online, now people prefer buying art online more over the typical way of buying them through brick and mortar shops. Moreover, to increase the accessibility and affordability, the online art galleries sell original art prints and original artworks of new and emerging artists too, incessantly. But just like every coin has two sides, this too has. There are authentic original art print sellers in the online market but the ratio of forgers too is no less. Furthermore, buying original artwork prints is a rad now.

Hence, in this article, we will give some tips to novice people who wish to buy art online. Take a look.

Don’t Buy an Imitated One at the Price of an Original-

One can easily believe the fake versions of the original art prints as the real ones. Though it is very difficult to jump to any conclusion, it is possible with a magnifying glass. One can use a magnifying glass so as to take an intricate look at the minutest section of the canvas. If the magnified segment of the canvas breaks into hundreds and thousands of little dots then it might be a lithograph and not an original one. Besides this, one can also check the painting in sunlight. When one will see the painting in sunlight, it will become easier for him to make a conclusion regarding the authenticity of the painting.

If the light passes through the painting evenly, it is a fake version. However, if the light is passing through the canvas of the painting unevenly, it is an original artwork. It happens so, as the painting which will have real brush strokes will never have color spread evenly, given that it’s not a watercolor painting.

Never Presume the Sample as the 1st Edition-

Estimating this actually requires a lot of experience and knowledge. The forgers can fool a buyer into buying the fake version by adding phrases like ‘It’s the first edition.’ However, you should not get enticed with this sugar-coated phrase. In fact, you should never take any word of a seller at face value. The forgers keep themselves updated with every new technique and technology of fooling the buyers. Hence, the buyers need to be ready beforehand and a step ahead of the unauthentic sellers.

They can print the original artwork using the plate or woodblock used by the artist. Moreover, an experienced forger will know the kind of paper, watermarks, size of the sheet and other essential things which they need to take special care of while recreating the original artwork. Thus, the buyer needs to be very careful regarding the place where the artist usually signs etc.

Don’t get fooled by the Authenticity Certificate-

Every art dealer whether authentic or unauthentic has started giving their own authenticity certificate to the sellers along with a painting. However, an art enthusiast should never fall for this bate. These certificates have no or little guarantee of the originality of the artworks they sell. The certificates that are issued by the people who are the real owners or the artists themselves can be considered to be authentic. They too should be checked minutely by the buyer. The colophons too are a true indication of the originality of a painting. If the painting doesn’t have any of these, the artwork might be a lithograph or a print.

In brief, if one will keep the aforementioned points in mind, they will be able to buy an original art or the original art print surely. One should buy awe-inspiring art online or offline primarily with the motive to adorn their spaces. However, one can sell them to some other interested individual when the art price rises. The money earned should be considered as a fringe benefit and not as the primary aim of buying art.