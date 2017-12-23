23 Smart Ways To Increase Your Confidence, Productivity, and Income

This curated column is authored by leadership & startup consultant Benjamin Hardy

“Success” isn’t just having lots of money. Many people with lots of money have horribly unhappy and radically imbalanced lives.

Success is continuously improving who you are, how you live, how you serve, and how you relate.

So why won’t most people be successful?

Why don’t most people evolve?

The more evolved you become, the more focused you must be on those few things which matter most. Yet, as Jim Rohn has said, “A lot of people don’t do well simply because they major in minor things.”

This article is a break-down of 23 smart ways to focus on the major things in your life. The result is that you’ll have more confidence, productivity, and income.

Here they are:

1. Deal With 5 Minutes Of Pain Every Morning (And then enjoy several hours of peak productivity and fulfillment)

The first three hours of your day will make or break your success in life, according to psychologist Ron Friedman. And he’s right.

Said he:

“Typically, we have a window of about three hours where we’re really, really focused.”

Your challenge, in all seriousness, is learning how to deal with five minutes of pain.

Because when you set your alarm and wake up early, it will suck. It feels absolutely terrible to wake up early.

But it only really feels terrible for five minutes, if you immediately get of bed and do something.

Otherwise, you compound the pain by either staying in bed or by falling back asleep and feeling regret. And the longer you sit in bed, the worse it gets. Research shows that the longer you hesitate to do something, the less likely you are to do it.

The longer you sit in bed after your alarm goes off, the less likely you’ll actually get out of bed.

There are three fundamental problems with laying in bed after your alarm goes off:

You’re LYING to yourself. The night before, when you set the alarm, you told yourself you’d GET UP when that alarm went off. By lying to yourself, you’re living in a state of internal conflict. The opposite of self-deception is self-trust, which is another word for confidence. Research in psychology has found that confidence is NOT A CAUSE, but rather, an effect. You gain confidence by doing what you say you’re going to do. Would you make an important decision, such as a large financial investment, while in an exhausted and mentally-fogged state? Probably not. Then why would you decide WHEN TO GET UP while in such a state? The state in which you make your decisions determines the quality of those decisions. Thus, you should make the decision about when to get up, not while you’re exhausted and lying in that comfortable bed, but the night before while you’re clear (see #23). Then, the moment your alarm goes off, immediately act upon the decision you previously made. Trust that decision. You made it for a reason. If you make your first decision of the day in a reactive manner, what tone are you setting for the rest of the day? Similarly, what tone are you setting for the rest of your life? The pain of waking up only lasts five minutes. Usually less, actually, if you have a strategy for waking yourself up. When your alarm goes off, don’t give yourself time to negotiate with your bed. Get up immediately and proactively DO SOMETHING to wake yourself up. That could be getting in the shower immediately. It could be going to a different room. I myself get up, put on my shoes, walk straight to my car, and drive to a parking lot outside of my neighborhood to do some reading and journal writing. Usually, I’m already feeling great while in the car. The main idea is that you want to CHANGE ENVIRONMENTS as quickly as possible. Your bedroom subconsciously triggers, especially at that time in the morning, the desire to sleep. When you change environments, even just going to the bathroom and flipping on the light, you’ll be more alert. Research in psychology shows that changing your environment enhances your mindfulness.

That five minutes of pain is the barrier stopping the majority of people from waking up early.

That five minutes of pain can quite literally separate you — mentally, spiritually, socioeconomically, and in all other ways — from most people.

Five minutes is likely the distinguishing factor of whether you’ll have a great day, or an average one. Similarly, 30 days is the difference between having bad habits and good ones.

Yet, most people remain on the WRONG SIDE of those five minutes and those 30 days. If they’d just endure some short difficulty, they’d open themselves to a world of opportunity. Yet, they cheat themselves, and remain stuck, always WANTING to make the change, but not being willing to endure a short duration of purging.

Waking up early, and developing a strategic routine can transform you into a very intelligent, spiritual, organized, and successful person within a relatively short period of time (approx. 1–10 years).

Not convinced? Check out these quotes:

“Lose an hour in the morning, and you will be all day hunting for it.”

— Richard Whately

“The early morning has gold in its mouth.”

— Benjamin Franklin

“The difference between rising at five and seven o’clock in the morning, for forty years, supposing a man to go to bed at the same hour at night, is nearly equivalent to the addition of ten years to a man’s life.”

— Philip Doddridge

“It is well to be up before daybreak, for such habits contribute to health, wealth, and wisdom.”

— Aristotle

“The sun has not caught me in bed in fifty years.”

— Thomas Jefferson

“One key to success is to have lunch at the time of day most people have breakfast.”

— Robert Brault

2. Start Your Day With Your #1 Priority (Not what’s urgent)

It’s easy to start the day with something that seems good, but ultimately isn’t all that important.

Jim Collins said, “Good is the enemy of great.”

There are countless good things you could do.

But what is the FIRST thing you should do?

What’s the ideal way to START your day?

That depends on your #1 priority in life. If it’s your faith, you should probably connect with God and increase your faith. If it’s your business, you should probably get moving on your business.

For several years, the first thing I did in the morning was go to the gym. And although health and fitness are essential to me, they are not my #1 priority.

If you don’t make time for your #1 priority, then is it really a priority?

In the book, 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Stephen Covey explains the importance of putting “first things, first.” To illustrate the concept, Covey puts several rocks in a bucket. When you put the little rocks in first, you can’t fit all of the big rocks. But when you start with the big rocks, the little rocks can easy fill the empty spaces.

How you start something determines your trajectory.

Getting up early isn’t enough. You need to put first things first. When you put your top priorities first, then you ensure they make it into the bucket of your day. After your main priorities have been completed, the rest will fill the gaps.

This is essential to quality decision making. The best decision makers do things that simultaneously make everything else in their life easy.

You make ONE decision that makes several other decisions either irrelevant or easier. When you fill your time only with THE BEST, then everything else takes care of itself. The distractions and lower priorities are either given their allotted time or they disappear from your life. Because you already filled your life with stuff of much higher value.

3. Face Your Resistance & Do What You’re Avoiding (That one thing that really matters, and will matter in 10 years, that you don’t want to do)

“I know that each of us has much to do. Sometimes we feel overwhelmed by the tasks we face. But if we keep our priorities in order, we can accomplish all that we should.”

— Joseph Wirthlin

If you’ve been resisting doing something for a while, everything else in your life will suffer.

For example, I’m very close to finishing my PhD. But there are some things related to completing my PhD that I’ve been avoiding/procrastinating.

I can very easily fill my time with a lot of other really cool, important, and interesting things.

But always in the back of my mind, I know I’m neglecting something that’s crucial to my personal goals. I’m putting off something that really matters to me. Thus, I’m living in a state of incongruence.

Interestingly, WHEN I FINALLY GET MYSELF to work on my dissertation, even for just a few hours, I immediately feel a SURGE OF ENERGY toward the other important stuff in my life.

I begin to feel hope that I can succeed.

I begin to see more beauty in life and in the people around me.

I begin to feel motivated to succeed in my health, my relationships, and my other goals.

4. Embrace Multiple Learning Styles (It all happens when you face the resistance and put first things first)

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty.”

— Henry Ford

According to 50 years of research on learning theory, we all have a dominant learning style. We all also have several backup learning styles we rely on when we’re in a difficult situation. However, there are also several other learning styles that each of us neglect and avoid.

Interestingly, most people have a “growth” mindset about the learning style they are comfortable with. For example, if you like math and learn in analytical ways, you probably believe you can get better at math. You probably approach challenges and failures as opportunities to grow. You probably seek out mentoring, education, and help. You’re probably curious and seeking to expand your knowledge and horizon about that thing.

However, most people have a “fixed” mindset about the learning styles they aren’t comfortable with. For example, if you don’t like writing, you probably believe you can’t get better at it. There are some things YOU simply can’t learn. They aren’t in your DNA or something, right?

Much of the work related to my dissertation is way outside of my dominant learning style (such as heavy statistics). Hence, I avoid doing it. I much prefer work that’s in alignment with my dominant and developed learning styles (like writing and teaching).

However, when you engage in an activity that you resist, you active areas of your brain and emotions that you’ve suppressed.

You make tangible progress toward goals that are currently outside your comfort zone.

You open yourself to a new world of learning and experience.

You make new connections in your brain.

You gain confidence in yourself by watching yourself do something difficult.

You gain more confidence by doing something you believe you should do, and intrinsically want to do, but that is difficult.

I see many people, for example, who want to be artists — whether that be a writer, musician, etc.

But many of these people never succeed because the business and marketing side of being an artist are outside of their dominant learning style. And they refuse to learn those essential components.

They have a fixed-mindset about business and marketing, and therefore end up settling for a life they don’t really want.

Ironically, if they’d just get good at business and embrace some of their difficult emotions and underdeveloped learning styles, THEIR ART WOULD IMPROVE.

It would improve because they’d demonstrate to themselves how truly committed they are to their dreams. They’re committed enough to do stuff that sucks. They’re committed to not just being a dreamer, but a professional.

5. How You Do Anything Is How You Do Everything — This Is Fact (When you’re out of alignment, your whole life becomes a mess) “You cannot simultaneously want to eat a chocolate cake every day in front of the TV and want to be slim. You cannot want to be single and carefree and want to be in a loving, exclusive relationship.” — Malti Bhojwani When one area of your life is out of alignment, everything else suffers. You may compensate in one area of life for a while. For example, you may obsess about your work or your health, while neglecting your higher priorities. But this is extremely unsustainable. Eventually and always, it will come back to you. The things you excel at will eventually become your greatest weaknesses, unless you keep them in proper balance. 6. Know & Then Strategically Define Your WHY (You get to decide your reasons) “He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.” — Friedrich Nietzsche The purpose of clarifying your WHY is two-fold. Clarity leads to motivation Operating from your deepest conviction creates authentic and optimal performance So how do you get to your why? It’s really not that hard. I recently learned a brilliant strategy for getting to your why from Joe Stumpf, who is an author, CrossFit champion, and renowned transformational coach. Here’s how it works: Think about what it is you want, and ask yourself this simple question: What about ___________ is important to me? Just answer the first thing that comes to mind. Don’t over complicate it. If your goal is to work from home, then ask yourself the question: What about “working from home” is important to me? Your answer might be something like, “to have a more flexible schedule.” You then put THAT into the previous question. What about “having a more flexible schedule” is important to me? Feeling less stressed and controlled. What about “feeling less stressed and controlled” is important to me? I work better, and am happier, when I can manage myself. What about “working better, being happy, and managing myself” is important to me?