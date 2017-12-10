10 Big Data Technologies for 2018

Big Data is growing at an exponential rate and it is expected that the most of the customers will be attracted to it in the upcoming year due to its tremendous prospect of progressing a business. There has been an enormous increase in the variety, volume, and velocity of the data, which is a proof that 2018 will witness changes worth reminiscence. Experts have predicted various technologies of the Big Data. Let’s have a look at the top 10 predictions:

Cognitive Technology– The tasks that are related to the human intelligence demand acute attention and to give proper light to it, cognitive technologies are emerging in a great way. This will automate the human-induced activities like writing and face recognition. Along with it, the intellectual aspects of the human-like reasoning, conceptualizing, and learning, will also be taken care of this technology. With the advent of this technology, the activities that needed human intervention can be easily accomplished with the help of automation.

Predictive Analytics– The performance of the business will improve by optimizing, discovering, evaluating, and deploying the predictive models. This will allow the Big Data to be analyzed, which will deplete the risks and accentuate the potential.

Huge IoT Impact– IoT or Internet of Things is one of the most important aspects of the Big Data and the world is about to see an enormous change in the coming year. People are relying more on the Smartphones and tablets for their daily activities as well as for important transactions. Hence, the companies are spending more time and capital on the IoT to get the required information seamlessly. The sensor-based analytics have mutually benefited the clients as well as the entrepreneurs. Hence, it is evident that the integrated impact of the IoT on Big Data will be something to look forward to. The most alluring advantage of IoT is that business from any domain can enjoy the benefits.

Discovery of Knowledge and Search– The searching tools and technologies, which will help derive the information from the pool of data, will help save the time and hassle immensely. Along with it, the mammoth archive of the structured and unstructured data that is stored in the various sources of files like APIs, Databases, file systems, etc. will also be easy to access, irrespective of the platforms and applications.

Prompt and Accurate Machine Learning– Machine Learning is growing in a huge way in order to cope up with the increasing demands. It is predicted that it will be able to analyze enormous volume and process complicated data at a faster pace with accuracy. This will be achieved with the help of improvised hardware, algorithm, and enormous data. As a result, the process will also be managed in a better way, which will attract better results. Machine Learning is predicted to accentuate the performance of the business with the help of fraud detection, data analysis, real-time advertisements, etc.

Enhanced Cyber Security– In 2018, businesses will approach a safer and secure way of accomplishing the activities. Artificial Intelligence will be taking the security breaches seriously, making it difficult for the spammers to break the security code. It is expected that the machines will be able to envision the human psychology in a better way. The machines will also be able to understand the unlabeled data accurately without any intervention from a human. With the help of these technologies, Artificial Intelligence will be able to establish itself as a powerful tool that will proficiently safeguard the data.

Dark Data Disclosure– Before the onset of digitization, data was maintained manually. Hence, there is a huge part of the data that is yet to be digitized. This data is called the dark data that requires attention on an urgent basis. With the improvisation of Big Data, the dark data will be taken into account and recovered. The recovery will make the trends and product cycles prominent, which will help understand the predictions in a better way.

Data Virtualization- This is a unique technology that helps produce information from various sources of data that includes Big Data source like Hadoop. It also utilizes the distributed data storage in real-time. 2018 is about to witness this technology that will benefit the business.

Data Quality– It relates to the products that are in relation to the data cleansing, along with the enrichment of the giant and high-velocity sets of data. It also uses parallel operation on databases.

Data Integration– Composition of data across various solutions like Apache Hive, Apache Spark, Apache Pig, MapReduce, Hadoop, Couchbase, Amazon Elastic Map Reduce (EMR), and MongoDB is accomplished. This will be utilized to offer streamlined database for enhanced efficiency.

Conclusion

The aforementioned points are the top 10 predictions that are set to make the Big Data one of the most happening trends of 2018. Starting from cognitive technology to retrieving the dark data, Big Data will take care of the backlogs and will make sure the security breaches are managed in a strategic manner. Let’s hope that the latest technologies and the enhanced version of Big Data will make the technology highly advanced as well as secured.