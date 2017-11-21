Understanding how artificial intelligence works may seem to be highly overwhelming, but it all comes down to two concepts, machine learning, and deep learning. These two terms are usually used interchangeably assuming they both mean the same, but they are not. Both the terms are not new to us, but the way they are utilized to describe intelligent machines has always been changing.

Difference Between Machine Learning and Deep Learning

It is important for organizations to clearly understand the difference between machine learning and deep learning. By definition, machine learning is a concept in which algorithms parse the data, learn from it, and then apply the same to make informed decisions. A simple example would be of Netflix, which uses an algorithm to learn about your preferences and present you with the choices that you may like to watch.

In the case of machine learning, the algorithm needs to be told how to make an accurate prediction by providing it with more information, whereas, in the case of deep learning, the algorithm is able to learn that through its own data processing. It is similar to how a human being would identify something, think about it, and then draw any kind of conclusion.

The key differences are listed in the table below:

The Future of Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Now that you have understood the clear difference between deep learning and machine learning, it is important to know how is the future poised for these two popular concepts in the industry. Some of the key future trends in machine learning and deep learning are listed here:

Machine Learning Will be a Must for Survival

As we see a continuous growth in the popularity of machine learning and deep learning, it will become increasingly competitive for organizations to survive in the industry if they are not part of this bandwagon soon.

Research to Flourish

Previously, research was limited to only academia, but now research has been flourishing in academics as well as the industry. Research in this field continues to expand as a number of funds being invested now is more than ever.

Continue to Astonish Us

Deep learning and machine learning have been surprising us each day with its capabilities to do wonders, and this trend will continue in the future as well. Deep learning is proving to be one of the best techniques in the industry and providing with high-quality performance.

SourceEdge continues to provide high-quality and industry-relevant solutions, products, and support for all your software needs. Our approach to creating machine learning solutions are based on research to the given context of the problem statement. We have the required skills to develop customized algorithms which are specific to the client’s needs and suits their business objectives perfectly.