How Can I Sell My Product Online?

Thanks to advent and exponential growth of e-commerce in India, this is a question many entrepreneurs are asking themselves every day. Selling products online is not as difficult as it sounds and by following a few steps, you can begin your journey as an online seller. Given below is a step-by-step guide on how to set up your online selling account and start selling products online.

1. Identifying your target audience and determining the selling strategy:

Decide on a product that you would like to sell online. Understanding your prospective buyers and catering to their behavioural patterns is key to executing an online selling strategy successfully. Perform research on probable competitors, their selling methodologies and pricing strategies before finalizing your own. Once you have a strategy in place, you could simply register as a seller on Amazon with necessary approvals and licenses.

2. Preparing the necessary documentation:

After registering as a seller, you would need to provide GST ID to complete the process. For those selling tax exempted products, your PAN details relevant to your business need to be provided.

For those who do not have a GST ID, you can check out this quick guide on how to register for GST.

3. Entering the unique product code:

Using the unique product code (UPC), list your unique product. If you do not have a UPC, apply for UPC exemption to move forward. For selling products that are already available on Amazon, your product details will get populated automatically with our match feature.

If you have your own brand, you can register it under brand registry to prevent brand infringement and any possible legal hassles.

4. Cataloguing your product:

The process of listing your products along with its relevant attributes, text descriptions and images is known as cataloguing. A good product catalogue plays an important role in swaying your potential customer’s buying decision. By using any of the several listing methods available on Amazon, you can easily catalogue your products and start selling them online. If you need professional help with cataloguing your products, you can use Amazon’s Service Provider Network (SPN).

5. Choosing your shipping method:

Based on the size of your business and other existing factors, you will need to choose from the following shipping options for your product.

Fulfilled by Amazon: From packaging to shipping and handling returns and customer service, Amazon takes care of every step of the selling process, allowing you to focus on growing your business

Easy Ship: Under this shipping option, once an order is placed, you need to pack and prepare the product while Amazon collects the product from your doorstep and delivers it to the customer.

Self-ship: Under Self-ship, the seller handles the entire process of storing, packing and delivering the product to the customer after receiving the order.

6. Setting up account and bank details:

After updating your seller account with your bank account details and other information such as invoicing address, customer service contact information, etc., you can sit back and relax as Amazon will ensure regular payments to your bank account in a seamless manner based on the generated sales.

By following the above steps, you can easily start selling products to customers across the country. Post registration (step 1), you can contact Amazon’s Seller Support team for further help.