Android Application Development – The Entire Process Explained

Requirement gathering, analyses, and thorough research

Before the company begins with the design and development of the android application, a thorough research, and information gathering is performed in order to decide a foolproof plan. This stage usually answers the following W’s.

Who What Where Why When Where

For example, who will use the application? Why will the user be compelled to use it? Where will the traffic come from? What are the objectives and goals of the application? When will the project be delivered? What will the price? Where are the users based? Who else has developed a similar application? etc.

Technical analyses and specifications

This is a core examination of the application on its inside. This stage answers the questions regarding the specifications of the application requirements.

What are the goals and objectives of the application?

What will be the functionalities?

How will the app be different from all others?

Which devices will the app be for?

What will the look be like?

Will the application be static or dynamic?

What will be the usability aspects?

What modular approach will be taken?

Analyzing the scalability of the app

What will be the third party integration?

How the app will be developed in future?

Design

Designing will involve creating the aesthetic and graphical user interface of the application. This is done by converting the wireframe into neat and smart user interface. Certain elements determine the success of the app,

Easy to use interface

Clean interface

High quality

Attractive design

Coding

Coding and designing goes simultaneously in order to keep the structure and aesthetic composed together. It begins with data recording on in the background.

Testing and iterating

Once the designing and development is completed, the application is further tested vigorously. The testing assesses the application software thoroughly for errors and bugs if any. The bugs and errors are fixed and the application is optimized.

The application is tested in following methods.

UAT ­– UAT or user acceptance testing is done to ensure that the application is working properly for its users. This is usually done by handing over the application to a few users and take feedback. BETA –Beta testing is done to ensure that the application’s functions are working properly. Automated – Automated testing is performed in order to ensure that the application works across aimed devices and that the script remains integrated and intact. Automated testing does not limit to predicted results like manual testing and it can be done through several available tools.

Once the errors and pitfalls are thoroughly examined, they are further optimized and eliminated. Once again, the testing is performed until the application meets the expectations of the investor.

Deployment

Once the application is ready, it is released on Google Play. This includes categorizing the application and determining the countries in which the application will be released.

Documentation

Once the application is released and ready to run, certain essential documents are made ready. The documentation entails the basic knowledge of how the application software operates, and how to use it. The software documentation may mean different things to different people.

Software documentations generally include:

Statement that identify the attributes, characteristics, capabilities, or qualities of the system

Design of the application and its construction principles

Algorithms, interfaces, API’s, and code that are used to build the application

Manuals for end-users, system administrators, and support staff

The marketing essentials

Training and support

Once the documentation is ready and the application is deployed, the team is set forth for technical support. This generally includes listening to the queries of users and build excitement and confidence among them to prompt the audience to use the application.

Maintenance

User queries and listening to the problems and complaint of users leads to maintaining the application. This is done by coping up with the newly found problems or complaints to improve the application. This includes adding or removing codes, improving UI, fixing bugs, etc.

The process, when executed with care, thoughtfulness, and dedication, can redefine the android application development and result in the best results that will ensure success.