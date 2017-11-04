4 Ways You Can List Your Products Online

Listing is an inevitable part of setting up an online business. It is the process of creating a catalogue by detailing the product’s description, images and other key features to showcase it online for purchase by customers.

Listing on Amazon.in is very simple. In this article, we will take you through four different ways you can list your products when you become an Amazon Seller.

Match your products to the ones already available on Amazon

Amazon.in features a lot of products sold by lakhs of sellers. Product matching is a feature which helps prevent the same product from appearing many times. When you use this feature, Amazon adds the product details (price, quantity and shipping method etc.), which then appears on the detail page of the product. In case a certain product is not listed on Amazon, (i.e. it is not already listed by a seller), creating a new product detail page is also very simple.

Scan your products to list on Amazon

Listing via scanning a product is very easy. The Amazon Seller App allows you to scan barcodes (UPC, EAN or ISBN) on your products and makes it easier for you to list products on Amazon. For products that have barcodes, you can scan the product using the scan button on the top right corner of the Amazon Seller App’s home screen. For existing barcodes, you can simply match your product to an existing product associated with that barcode. In order to learn more about the Seller App and use the scanning feature, download the Amazon Seller App from the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS).

Use “Prepare your listings” feature to list many products

‘Prepare your listing’ feature is really helpful when you have an excel file with product information in it. Sellers can access the tool by clicking on ‘Prepare Your Listings’, then ‘Add a Product’ page in Seller Central and follow the below steps to create listings.

Upload product file Confirm categories Match product information Create listings

Use “Custom inventory template” to list many products

You can get a minimum set of attributes in an excel sheet for listing of a large number of products in one go with the custom inventory template. For sellers who have a very large number of products, this feature is very useful. Also, this feature lets you add all the details about every product in a single template. You can start using this feature to list your products on Amazon through Seller Central.

