The number of enterprises that provide astonishingly ingenious products and services in today’s day and age is snowballing. What makes a handful of these innovators truly stand out is their MARKETING. Effective and creative marketing is what helps firms realize its true potential by fully understanding the needs of their customers. So it is not surprising that Marketing is one of the most enviable career choices of the 21st century.

A career in marketing requires careful consideration of almost all aspects of your business. Thus, apart from a degree and relevant experience, what really propels growth are snippets of specialized knowledge that can help you exploit your strengths and temper your weaknesses. So, wait no more!

Learn about and enroll for these pragmatic Digital Marketing Courses and Marketing Certifications that would set you apart from the crowd.

Description: Topping the list of the most sought-after online courses in 2016, this Digital Marketing Course Specialization by Coursera explores several aspects of the new digital marketing universe, including topics such as digital marketing analytics, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and 3D Printing. You stand to gain a richer understanding of the foundations of the new digital marketing regime and acquire stories, concepts, and tools to help you digitally create, distribute, promote and price products and services. This Specialization is part of the University of Illinois Masters of Business Administration degree program (the iMBA).

Eligibility: One of the best things about pursuing online MOOCs are their liberal prerequisites. This MOOC provided by Coursera can be pursued by any candidate interested in the field of Digital Marketing. More information about the varied MOOC options and the purview of their certifications can be found in 10 Best MOOCs.

Description: HubSpot Academy’s free Inbound Certification course consists of twelve lectures that span the four essential stages of the Inbound methodology. Inbound Methodology comprises of the process of enticing the attention of probable prospects via the virtue of content creation for the means of promoting the business to identifying the clients. From optimizing your website to landing page anatomy to honing your inbound sales skills, this free certification course best covers the basics of what Inbound is all about.

Eligibility: There are no formal requirements to pursue this certification other than having a website of your business/venture/organisation for the course sign up process

Description: Google AdWords certification is a professional accreditation that Google offers to individuals who demonstrate proficiency in basic and advanced aspects of AdWords (Google’s advertising metric). AdWords certification allows individuals to demonstrate that Google recognizes them as experts in online digital advertising. A whopping 81% of all people receive their daily doses of information from Google! Hence, this certification helps you enhance your business’ online presence and reach relevant clientele quickly and consistently.

Eligibility: There are no formal eligibility requirements for this certification, but Google recommends having some practical exposure of using AdWords.

Description: Google Analytics Individual Qualification (IQ) test is an industry recognized certification that helps you exploit digital analytics and acquire an edge in your marketing efforts. Analytics help you monitor the progress and results of your ongoing marketing spells, and fine tune your efforts to achieve desirable outcomes. Once you pass, your name is added to the searchable Google database. Along with obtaining the capability of using Google Analytics professionally, IQ ensures that your online marketing knowledge is up-to-date with new and constantly changing Google trends.

Eligibility: Like AdWords, Google specifies no formal eligibility for pursuing this qualification. However, it is considered most beneficial for marketing degree, diploma or certification holders.

Description: AMA’s Digital Marketing Certification program is an advanced, comprehensive programme that significantly boosts understanding of the varied facets of Digital Marketing, including SEO, Social Media, Content Marketing, Online Marketing Metrics, and more. Along with Digital Marketing, American Marketing Association offers programs in Marketing Management where you can learn all about specialized topics like Ethical Issues, Strategic Marketing, Value Creation, Capture and Delivery, Marketing Evaluation and Communication. The Certification is valid for a duration of 3 years and one should complete 30 hours of continuing education units in that span of time.

Eligibility: AMA recommends that Marketers, Managers, Directors, and Entrepreneurs should pursue these programmes. Graduate with 4 years of professional marketing experience or a Post Graduates with 2 years of professional marketing experience are eligible to apply.

Description: Advanced Social Media Strategy Certificate is a comprehensive and academically recognized Certification offered jointly by HootSuite and Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Certification includes lessons from Strategic Planning Process, Situational Analysis, Social Media Tactics and Monitoring, Analyzing Social Influence and much more.

Eligibility: The course is open to all, however, knowledge of marketing fundamentals beforehand is recommended.

Description: MOOC providers like EdX and Coursera provide hundreds of relevant online marketing courses where you can choose to learn about specific topics like Marketing Management, Marketing Analytics, Global Marketing Strategies, etc. apart from full Marketing specializations. Read more about the MOOCs and their certifications in 10 Best MOOCs: Bringing Global Education To You For Free

Eligibility: The courses are self-paced and offer shareable certificates on payment of an affordable fee. There are no eligibility requirements but the user must possess an intermediate to advanced knowledge of English and Marketing Basics.

We hope you find these certifications helpful. For any information regarding career choices, competition examinations, colleges and coaching institutes, feel free to visit Exambazaar or reach out to us on always@exambazaar.com.