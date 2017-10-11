How To Build Augmented Reality Apps For Your Business

When it comes to augmented reality (AR) app development, it is quite important to understand that there are quite a lot of hard tricks involved. Almost a full-time job is required to stay right on top of the latest trends. Any AR app development company that is looking to explore the world of augmented reality must first understand what AR means for its business.

What is Augment Reality all about?

Simply put, AR is a new technology that enables both app development companies and developers to overlay digital data right atop real world objects. From fashion and travel to retail and finance, augmented reality (AR) is already making a significant impact in various industry sectors. Even in its infancy, this latest technology has already started to prove itself as a disruptive force across the mobile technology landscape.

In terms of consumer adoption, AR is currently being regarded as an extension of existing technologies. Just so you know, this technology can be both accessed and utilized by anyone with a device or smartphone that has video capturing abilities.

How Augmented Reality Apps Can Be Developed

Anyone considering going into augmented reality app development must understand that there are quite a number of factors to consider. Most AR apps will overlay 3D text or imagery over real world images processed by the user’s smartphone or device.

App developers need to have image processing expertise if they must be successful in AR app development. When it comes to developing AR apps, there is the need to access some sort of image processing capabilities that can enable developers create apps that are capable of tracking natural features or makers within the environment.

It is highly essential to make credible and realistic images particularly when computer software is used to generate images. These should be done from the users’ perspective. It is also important to align imagery with the real-world environment. Unfortunately, this can be a very tricky task to handle especially from the developer’s perspective. A developer’s ineptitude to develop a reliable UI/UX will result in the creation of an AR app that is very complicated to use. Given this state of affairs, the end consumer will have little or no value for the app.

Are There Any Skills to Imbibe?

Making name in a rapidly growing market can be quite challenging but to increase your chances of success, you’ll need to develop simple and intuitive augmented reality apps. Many AR consumers will be appealing to widest clientele in the nearest future. End consumers should expect to see apps with a seamless user interface (UI) and user experience (UX). Thanks to the increasing popularity of AR/ VR adoption.

As an app developer, you will need to imbibe deep understanding of the appropriate development process and try as much as possible to imbibe more traditional mobile development capabilities. One good way to effectively manage risk factors that are commonly associated with AR projects is by working along with agencies to enhance your mobile capabilities.

AR app developers should possess a range of development skills on existing mobile technologies such as imaging expertise, computer vision, and 3D modeling. C# and C++ are generally the preferred programming languages for AR app development. Any developer who already possesses any of these skills is already on the right path to making a successful augmented reality development.

It’s one thing to be adept in mobile development, but it’s more important to be seamless at completing AR app development projects. A certain philosophical mindset is required to effectively get started with augmented reality. Apart from having the pursuit of new technologies, anyone looking to engaging augmented reality apps must be passionate about innovation.

However, more than passion is required to achieving success in the industry. It requires starting with the consumer in mind just as it applies to any other app development project. While generating lucrative new revenue streams and engaging new and existing customers for businesses, it is good to know that there are lots of exciting rewards to enjoy from developing apps for augmented reality.

Every developer would have to carefully consider their choices about the commercial elements associated with their development and the key measures of success involved before plunging into developing AR apps.

AR Development Platforms

There are quite a number of platforms to consider for anyone looking to develop AR apps for their business. As a matter of fact, you can use these platforms to develop augmented reality apps for a range of devices including wearables, tablets, and smartphones. Currently, there are some powerful augmented reality products in the market such as ARLab SDK, Wikitude SDK, Vuforia SDK, Metaio SDK, DroidAR (specifically for developing Android apps), and ARPS SDK’s.

Interestingly, a good number of the AR platforms listed above support multiple platforms such as Unity, Windows, Google Glass, Android, and iOS. While most products will enable developers build apps across multiple platforms, there are still certain products that are particularly focused on a specific platform such as the DroidAR platform.

The importance of choosing the right products and technologies for the development of a project’s front end cannot be overemphasized as it can be generally very tricky to develop AR apps. Just so you know, your time to market can be drastically enhanced when you choose any of the above-mentioned products for your augmented reality app development project. Many blue chip businesses and brands are currently employing these solutions to deploy apps across a variety of sectors and industries.

How to Effectively Begin a Project with AR Development

The demand for mobile app development capability is at its peak and from every indication, it is bound to increase. This is because only a few enterprises possess the talent they require while there is a large backlog of mobile app projects in many enterprises. The task of sourcing high-quality augmented development experience is inherently very complex. From a commercial perspective, only large organizations and corporations can easily source high-quality app development expertise.

Many businesses spread across a diverse range of industry are seeking to enter the market due to an increased demand for AR application development capability. Outsourcing your requirements to an experienced developer is obviously one of the fastest and most reliable ways to place your app on the market. Whether in the fashion or tech industry, it is needful to know that AR is already making a seismic impact around the world.