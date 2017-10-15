15 Motivational Quotes for Entrepreneurs

Building a successful company requires inspiration to do more than most people expect. It means going the extra mile to serve. All these can be extremely demanding for the entrepreneurs, especially the first timers.

But great entrepreneurs persevere during tough times. They put in more efforts, acquire new skills, build better products/services & do everything in their power to see their dreams come true. The following is a collection of motivational quotes from my book, The Flight of Ambition.

“Regret is not when you could not finish what you started but regret is when you do not start what you could have finished.”

Take action. Don’t let fear get in the way of doing things that you truly believe in. You can amaze yourself with what you can achieve when you back yourself.

“We are all strangers to our hidden potential until we confront problems that reveal our capabilities.”

Be positive and believe in yourself. The problems that you face are opportunities for you to make a mark. You have immense ability to build amazing things and create something incredible.

“Every day is a new beginning to finish something.”

Make everyday count. The discipline to get things done every day is crucial to how your company shapes up. Finish what you start and eventually you will have a lot of things to show for your time.

“You will never be satisfied with anything less than the highest you can attain.”

Push yourself to improve every day. You cannot rest on what you’ve done in the past in business. Satisfaction comes from giving your best and attaining things according to your true potential.

“Walk where your heart leads you and you will reach where you truly belong.”

Trust your instincts and gut feeling. A rich inner life can help you stay focused and clear of all distractions. It gives you the clarity of mind, which is essential to decision making.

“Your value in the world is the value you create for yourself. Make yourself valuable and the world will treat you that way.”

The market rewards people according to the value they bring to the table. Your value is created by your skills, capabilities and solutions to your customers.

“Even the most terrible beginnings can turn into beautiful endings when the direction is changed.”

More often than not things don’t work out as per plans. Entrepreneurs gradually find their way to a better idea or sometimes even refine the initial idea. They take a proactive approach and pivot when required.

“Your time is the most valuable asset with you; invest it, where you get best returns.”

As an entrepreneur, you have many tasks that need your attention. But your time & energy is limited. Invest your time in doing the most important & core tasks that will have maximum impact.

“Discomfort, hard work, struggles and setbacks all are indicative of the fact that you are trying. Triumph begins with a try.”

Building a company requires huge commitment. It is a pursuit of lifetime. Be prepared to put in real big efforts and a tough journey before you can triumph.

“An entrepreneur is someone who empowers & pushes people to attain their highest capabilities.”

Building the team needs lot of patience and hardwork. Your job is not to be good to people, but to push them, motivate them and help them get better. Everyone in the team should improve continually and give their best.

“Your deepest prayers are your sincerest actions. They are always rewarded.”

Actions drive entrepreneurs. They are always striving with sincerity, build better products/services, improve customer experience & get things done.

“The only thing that separates success from failure is one last attempt. Try one more time and you will get lucky.”

The difference between success and failure is often one attempt. When you fail, you have to try one more time with better preparation and you can change things around.

“Let them ridicule you, laugh at you, hurt you & ignore you but never let them stop you.”

The naysayers are everywhere. They know everything that is wrong in your life. They will do everything to discourage you, but they don’t matter, it is your journey that does. Keep going.

“To get up when you are down, to fight more intensely when you are struggling; to put in the extra effort when you are in sheer pain, to comeback when nobody expects you to, and to stand tall when everyone is pulling you down are what make a champion”

Perseverance is the hallmark of achievers in any field. When things go wrong, how you react and take control decides your fate. No matter what the situation, back yourself and you will make it.

“You have all the power you need to build the future that you wish.”

It takes lot of toil, setbacks and moments of anguish. But you can create opportunities, improve things and influence lives positively. Entrepreneurs are driven by their dreams and passion to create a future of their imagination.