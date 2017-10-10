10 Leadership Styles with Examples

Leadership style can be defined as the technique and approach of providing direction, implementing plans, and method of motivating people. It is an acquired attribute that begins in early childhood and may evolve over time. An effective leader is not just aware that there are different leadership styles but also mixes and matches them to influence followers in a desired manner to achieve desired results.
Different leadership styles can be developed through training and practical experiences to boost organizational effectiveness and enhance performance output. Read, reflect and experiment with the ten leadership styles outlined here, to decide which leadership styles to employ to manage circumstances and achieve your intended goals.
- Autocratic or Authoritarian Leadership
In this type of extreme leadership style, the leader possesses total authority and exercises complete power over the people.
This leadership style is usually employed by military commanders. North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un exemplifies this leadership style.
- Bureaucratic Leadership
Bureaucratic leaders work upon official rules fixed as duties by higher authorities and go strictly by the book to apply rules for management and taking decisions.
being followed precisely by those under them.
This leadership style is mostly noticed in organisations where employees are involved in high-risk routine tasks such as in a manufacturing plant. Bureaucratic leadership is also employed at various levels in government agencies. In India, civil servants are a good example of bureaucratic leaders.
- Charismatic Leadership
Charismatic leaders create a self-image so powerful that people are naturally drawn to them.
The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is often regarded as one of India’s most charismatic leaders. His party fought the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017 under his tutelage – highlighting his personal appeal to voters and recorded the greatest win for any party ever.
- Laissez- Faire Leadership
Laissez- faire leadership is based on trust. The leader is available to provide guidance and furnish the necessary resources only if the need arises.
Mahatma Gandhi was a laissez- faire leader. Gandhi believed that people should lead by example and be the change that they wish to see in the world so that others can follow.
- Participative or Democratic Leadership
Participative or democratic leaders give importance to the opinion of the team members and engage them in the decision- making process. This is normally used when you have part of the information, and your employees have other parts.
Carlos Ghosn, the chairman, and CEO of Renault believes that change in the organisation’s culture should not be forced by the top management but should come from the bottom level. He believes in empowering employees to take decisions and is quite reasonable when dealing with the subordinates
- Relationship- oriented Leadership
Such leadership is focused on skilled interaction with people. Relationship oriented leaders inspire and motivate subordinates to achieve the team’s or organisation’s targets
A good example of relationship-oriented leadership is Indian cricket team’s ex- captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is known for encouraging players and has led the team to many unbelievable victories.
- Servant Leadership
Servant leaders lead by example and work behind the stage. Servant leadership is best suited for people who provide their services to non- governmental charity organisations or community development programmes.
Mother Teresa is the perfect example of a servant leader. She invested her entire life to the service of people and her motives behind her desire to help others is unquestionable. She acquired mass- scale popularity over time, but she never strived to achieve personal recognition.
- Transformational Leadership
It is usually considered the best leadership style to be used in business scenarios. They employ empathy and rapport to engage followers.
Steve Jobs is widely regarded as an iconic transformational leader. He worked hard and always challenged his employees to think bigger and better and inspired them to create extraordinarily successful products.
- Task- Oriented Leadership
Task – oriented leadership is a behavioural approach that revolves around the proficiency of getting tasks done within set deadlines.
Lenin, the Russian political leader and ideological figurehead behind Marxism- Leninism is viewed by supporters as a task- oriented leader who championed socialism and the working class.
- Transactional Leadership
Transactional leadership is interchangeably called managerial leadership. It is based on the idea of a transaction between the leader and the team members.
Bill Gates is a transactional leader who aims at inspiring positive changes in his followers. He is dedicated to his work, has a remarkable business vision. He expects the best from his subordinates and incorporates the reward- punishment motivation strategy.