Business

[Infographic] Where Does Marketing Automation Stand This Year

This column is authored by Ajeet Singh, Co-Founder & Director of Business Management at Algoworks

Marketing Automation is the new buzzword and it holds a significant position in the realm of business. Let’s witness what is the status of marketing automation this year and how far its impact could be echoed.

Marketing Automation

Have ideas to share? Submit a post

By Ajeet Singh

Ajeet Singh is a dynamic executive with a charismatic personality who builds industry leading businesses. He is currently working in the capacity of Business Management Director at Algoworks Technologies.

View all articles by

2 Comments

Leave a reply →

  1. 1

    Thanks for an infographic! So many useful information. When I first started using GetResponse I thought that marketing automation is really daunting, but once you learn a thing or two it’s actually a great tool to have!

    Reply
  2. 2

    Automation can be either your best friend or your worst enemy – all depends on how you leverage it.

    For example, letting software do all those trivial tasks can leave you with more time to think and plan awesome strategies 🙂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 