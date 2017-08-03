10 Ways Technology Has Made Education Better and More Inclusive

This column is authored by Aditya Singhal, Co-founder, Transtutors

Advancement in technology has affected almost every part of our lives. It has made our lives much easier than that of our ancestors. One can get anything, from food to groceries, electronics to clothes, books, furniture and what not in a few clicks at their doorstep. Not only this, we can connect with anybody no matter where they are. Everyone can share information with the whole world through social media.

The Education System has also gone through changes with the change in technology. The institutions are achieving education goals more effectively and efficiently by introducing more and more technology into the classrooms. This is enhancing both the learning and teaching methods. The concept of education for students is not just limited to the walls of the classrooms.



Use of technology is making students active learners as they can engage with the subjects more easily and discover the solutions to the problems on their own. The new instructional technologies have turned the teachers into instructors as well as facilitators. The teachers are turning traditional classrooms into interactive sessions where, both the students and teachers participate equally, by updating their teaching methods. The traditional lectures are now integrated with demonstrations and engaging illustrations. Let’s see how technology has enhanced the classroom learning:

1. Online Classes

It is no longer required to sit in the classrooms all day. Students can learn any subject or pursue degrees online from the comfort of their homes. Students can learn at their own pace and connect with the teachers and many other students across the globe. With minimal fees, high knowledge value and comfortable learning online courses are becoming a craze among students.

2. Open Educational Resources

The Internet is full of freely accessible text, media, and other digital assets that can be used by the students as well as the teachers. Various blogs, websites, and web applications provide ample amount of study help to the students along with their classroom learning. Students can use these resources to learn a different subject, strengthen their concepts, practice problems, and even for research purposes.

3. Online Study Help

Many Institutions are providing personalized study help to the students. These include providing appropriate study materials, assignment, and project help to the students so that they can improve their academic performances. Students can also avail online tutoring, ask their doubts, and get solutions very easily. The best part is that all these things are accessible to the students over the web. They do not need to commute to any institutions or coaching classes after their schools or colleges. They can study according to their schedules

4. Webinars and Video Streaming

Educationists and teachers are now using video streaming to deliver their ideas and knowledge to the students. Students across the globe can receive these videos and learn from them. Classroom seminars and now being replaced by webinars: seminars over the web. Teachers are using video conferencing to interact with the students and deliver the lectures. These webinars are much more interactive than the traditional seminars as students can discuss and ask questions at the same time.

5. Podcast

Podcasts are digital audio files that can be downloaded by the user. These are available over subscription basis and the new files get synced across the application or the computers automatically. Teachers can create podcasts that are informative to the students and thus the students can learn from them. This gives students a flexibility to learn and revise the study material anytime, anywhere.



6. Laptops, Tablets and Smart Phones

Students and teachers are using the new software and technology to enhance the teaching and learning experiences. There many of the web and mobile applications available to the students for study purposes and exam preparations. The traditional paper notes are being replaced by e-notes which can be accessed anytime anywhere. Teachers are using tablets and laptops to organize the lecture contents, course schedules, and presentations.

7. Presentation Software

Black boards are becoming obsolete in schools and colleges as teachers are now using the presentation software to deliver lectures effectively. These can include high-resolution pictures, diagrams, video clips, and text which keeps the student engaged throughout the classes.

8. Online Course Management Tools

Teachers are now using course management tools for organizing the resources and class contents. These course management tools allow the teachers to post class materials and course syllabus. They can record grades, share announcements, and discuss various topics with the class students. Students can also post assignments and access the materials provided by the teachers.

9. Lecture Capturing Tools

Instructors can now record their lectures and make them available digitally to the students through the web. There are a number of screen capturing tools available which allow the teachers even to live-stream their lectures. This allows the teachers to share their content beyond the classrooms and has given rise to virtual classrooms. The students can review the lectures or even access them from their home if they are not able to commute to the schools.

10. Online Collaboration Tools

Working on projects and assignments is no more a hustle now. The online collaboration tools allow the students and teachers to share information, discuss and brainstorm ideas over the same platform. Students can work together on projects and solve different problems. These tools can also be used for time management, workflow routing, milestones, and calendaring by the teachers as well as students.

There is no doubt that integrating technology into the classrooms is an asset to the students and the teachers as well. There are no more geographical limitations on learning or teaching. Students are more excited to learn as they have new learning methods to choose from. Teachers are coming up with effective teaching strategies and making classrooms much fun than ever before.