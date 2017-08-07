Where To Start When You’ve Procrastinated On Your Goals For Too Long

109. That’s the number of days that passed, since I published my previous article.

Now, I could give you a couple of well-rationalised excuses, and twice that number of bad ones (like the fact that my imaginary dog ate the digital draft of my article).

Joke aside, I felt disappointed in the moment I calculated how many days have gone by, without sharing my knowledge, thoughts, and experience with you.

Especially knowing that it doesn’t take me too many hours to write an article, but even if it helps one person, it’s worth it.

But, the chain had to be broken, and I won’t make a mistake again, and promise to be consistent, but I’ll try and deliver. We’ll see.

As you are reading this, you probably have a goal on your own, that you’ve pushed, postponed, procrastinated on, and other words that start with P, for days, weeks, months, or even years.

Not only that, but you’ve reached the point where even the thought of the goal, brings the feeling of having butterflies in your stomach. Demon butterflies.

Hopefully, today is the day you will break the chain as well.

Let me help you with that.