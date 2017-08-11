Most Popular Logos; What Do They Have in Common?

This column is authored by QuickCompany Associate Kapila Tanwar

When it comes to identifying your business, the first thing probably is your brand logo the consumer will think of. Sometimes a logo’s hues are part of what makes it so recognisable. While designing the brand logo, your primary concern should be the message behind the logo. According to research, people make a judgment about a brand in less than 90 seconds.

1. COLOUR

Choosing a colour combination for your brand is one of the most impactful things you can make for brand development. The right colour combination helps you to highlight the business strength and attract the targeted customers, but a wrong choice can have the reverse effect.

#Colour emotion guide, the colours used in the logo can evoke certain emotions in the viewer. The science behind the colour processing is very powerful and completely underexploited. This could be a gateway into understanding the neural properties of emotion. Have a look what each colour says to your customers:

Yellow– Sunshiny colour! It associated with optimism, clarity, warmth and happiness. Want to grab the attention of the customers? Yellow is the colour. *Caution- Choose a shade that does not put a strain on viewers’ eyes.

Orange– Invigorating colour! It may stimulate feelings of friendliness, cheerfulness and confidence. This combination makes it great for inspiring consumers to take action. Want to stand out from the crowd? Think orange.

Red– High arousal colour! Is your brand bold, modern or youthful? Red is for you. The red colour is a universal sign of excitement, youthful, bold, passion, love and anger. The red colour logo represents your brand as powerful and high energy.

Purple– Luxurious colour! The purple colour associated with creativeness, imaginative, wisdom and dignity. Is your brand is related to beauty? Choose purple for your logo. It attracts the customers who are inclined towards magic or mystery.

Blue– Classic king of colours! It symbolises the trust, professionalism, strength and sincerity. Blue is not a colour which seeks attention but enhances the productivity. Financial institutions or government bodies? Take blue colour.

Green– Coolness of leaves colour! The green colour associated with the peace, growth, health, nature and freshness. Green is not often linked with many brands. But, if your business is related to finance, gardening, organic products and vegetarian foods, go green.

Pink– Girly colour! It carries associated with femininity, sweetness and evokes a sense of playfulness. If your business target the female audience, use pink for your brand logo.

Black– The dark colour! It is often used for luxury brands. The black colour associated with elegance, mystery, glamour and evoke the feeling of sophistication. If your company do not want flashy colour, go for black.

#How to choose a right colour scheme for your brand logo?

Understand the colour psychology because the colour is the major factor for human mind response.

You don’t have to pick just one colour, choose the combination of colours that bring the nuance to your message behind the logo.

If your client is a global corporation, then think globally.

2. FONT

If a font is just a font then why is it important to get it right? How can a small thing be such a big discussion point? A font of the logo not only increase the legibility but also represents the business type in the first look. How you represent your brand will determine the successfulness in future. The font’s impact on logo will determine if it will outshine others or not.

#Typography, there are many classifications. The process of choosing and using the fonts can seem difficult. If you felt little lost when it comes to font, then the following different font categories help you to choose the right one:

Serif Typeface – have “feet”, more traditional

Times Roman and Garamond font! In these type of fonts a small line attached to the end of a stroke in a letter. This font is suitable for newspapers and magazines.

Sans serif Typeface- no “feet”, more modern

Proxima Nova and Gotham font! A typeface without serifs is named as sans serif typeface. These fonts do not have small lines to the end of the letter. This type of font preferred by the designer in web design, advertisement design.

Script Typeface- cursive/handwriting

Allura and Arizonia font! Script font is showed in cursive or handwriting style. Generally, they have connecting letters. This font is suitable for historical or renaissance type designs.

Decorative Typeface- decorative, use sparingly

Pinewood and curls font! Big, bold and loud typeface generally used to grab attention. Display typeface referred for titles, headlines and small text in large size.

Monospaced Typeface- a fixed pitch

Courier and Prestige elite font! Monospace preferred for designers looking for a sparse, minimal and undersigned feel. In these type of fonts, letters have equal spacing. They look great in smaller size.

#How to choose the right font?

The font should match the message or purpose of the logo; else there will be visual disconnection for the viewers.

Brainstorming is a good idea to get what your design want to communicate.

Every typeface has its own personality; it’s better to match your font with your blueprint.

Do not give preference to your personal choice, consider context and customers.

Also, figure into your font choices that where your design will be viewed.

3. SHAPE/DIMENSION

What do you see when you see a triangle? A circle? Do they affect your thinking about the logo design? For logo design, a shape is not just a shape. Shapes influence the way customers think of the brand. Shapes balance the designs and ensure the perfect symmetry. Using the different shapes in the logo can sometimes be the most challenging aspect of branding.

# What is the best shape for a logo? Can a logo have multiple versions? Geometry shapes play an important role in designing an effective logo. Every shape communicates a different message to audiences. Following are the different geometric shapes which may affect the logo design and impact on brand story telling:

The wide rectangle– This shape considered as the ideal shape for a logo because the rectangular area is the normal viewing area for the human eyes. That is why this shape is becoming the main stream as TV and computer monitors.

The square– Now square becomes the close second choice for the shape of the logo. Is square the new standard? Many brands prefer the square shape for their logos to tell their brand stories. What comes to mind when you think of a square? Security, efficiency, balance and comfort are the things that come to mind because these things are associated with the shape.

The circle– Circle is nothing but just a shape when it comes to logo design. It has no beginning, and no end and they are convenient shapes to use in a logo. Using circle as design element represents encompassing groups. When circle compared to another dimension, it typically represents the unity, a link between people, a sense of eternity.

The triangle- Triangle is the basic logo shape which represents the energy, danger, sense of movement and progression. The triangle shape tends to be viewed as masculine shape. A logo with triangle shape seems more innovative than the other shape logos.

#How to choose the right shape?