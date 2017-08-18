How Kakcho is Changing the Way People Decide What to Wear and Buy

This column is authored by Aakash Kakkar, Co-Founder, Kakcho

How many times have we felt confused in deciding what to wear before going out for a party? A lot of times. Right?

No worries, “Kakcho: Your Fashion Friend” is here to make you look good. We are a Delhi based startup focused on rediscovering the way people decide what to wear and buy by connecting them to fashion stylists and industry experts. These fashion stylists have full knowledge about body types, complexions, new trends and after analysing every user they suggest them what to wear and buy.

The company was founded by Ridhima and I (Aakash Kakkar) last year after realising that before going out for an important occasion like a party, an interview, a wedding we used to spend a lot of time deciding what to wear. After looking at different solutions to our problem we realised none of them was robust and trustworthy. Asking our friends on WhatsApp, looking at bloggers and celebrities for inspiration just pushed us into further thought and led to more and more confusion.

Finally, after doing a market research and making a sketch of what we want, Kakcho was born with an aim to provide dependable and efficient fashion advice to more than 500 million millennials.

“The aim is to provide instant and personalised solution to everyone who gets confused in deciding what to wear or buy” – Aakash Kakkar

After doing a beta with 1k+ users and solving more than 10k styling queries, we finally decided to give a new shape to the application. After observing various patterns and making some further changes, we rolled out the app in February 2017. Kakcho has already seen an amazing response with more than 80k users generating thousands of chat sessions on a daily basis. The application is currently available on Android play store and can be downloaded for free.

“Kakcho is a tech startup, with fashion at its core. Push AI in Conversational Interface and Automation helps us deal with our daily traffic” – Ridhima Chopra

The Fashion industry in India is worth $70 Billion and out of that $35 Billion is digitally influenced, the perks in creating a human augmented system is that humans are smart and can take care of the tough situations and focus on different nitty gritty that exist during the interaction.

The world is changing and it’s time we start riding the greatest wave humanity has ever seen i.e. Artificial Intelligence.

The last one year has been like a rollercoaster for us. Every day has been a new fight with both Ridhima and I learning new things and getting exposed to new challenges. From the time we used to stand at Paan shops and explain people about our idea to acquiring more than 500 users as of today. We believe that our team is the sole reason why we have grown at such a rapid pace and we continue to do so. Our entire team is passionate about the idea and put their heart and soul to make things work.

We understand that the future holds a lot of new and exciting things and we are ready for it. With a goal to acquire 500k users by the year end and hit a revenue of 20 lakhs our current focus is on Indian market with a plan to enter the United States market soon. Our team is excited and we are continuously running to become: YOUR FASHION FRIEND!