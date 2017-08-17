9 Ways Your HR Department Can Help in Improving Employee Productivity

This column is authored by Kalpana Arya, Content Expert with Techpillar

An improved employee productivity is important for the sustained growth of any business. Managers are under immense pressure to devise new ways to motivate employees for better performance. While managers are the great source of information for improving the productivity of their subordinates, but at times, the supervisors miss out on the best strategies to improve the overall productivity. So, whom to trust for bringing a significant improvement in employee productivity? Thankfully, businesses have their own troubleshooters as HR professionals who can have a positive influence on employee productivity in several ways.

Give Clarity on Job Profiles

The lack of clarity on job profiles is one of the biggest hurdles to productivity in modern-day organizations. Employees are often not clear about their work priorities, as the job description is often quite vague. As a result, they end up duplicating works which are already done by others, or they waste time in completing insignificant tasks.

HR professionals can help managers in drafting the job profile of every employee in a way that there is clarity about whom to report and what to do on a day-to-day basis. But, the roles should not be defined such that there is no space left for new opportunities and creativity.

Create Incentive Programs

With incentive programs for employees, HR professionals can motivate them for achieving system-wide goals. As the HR team is most likely aware of the duties of every department, it should be on the forefront while devising programs that can have an impact on the productivity of every department. Incentive programs can be monetary or non-monetary, depending upon the current policies of a company.

Promote Flexible Work Schedules

The best way to keep employees fully engaged during work hours is to build flexible work hours and provide opportunities for better work-life balance. Employees with better work-life balance are happier and they put extra effort in meeting deadlines. As HR professionals are aware of the staffing needs of different departments, they can build the most feasible work schedule that benefits both employees and employers.

The Hawthorne Effect

Hawthorne Effect is a psychological phenomenon that highlights the positive impact of an increased attention from colleagues and superiors on an individual’s performance. The Hawthorne Effect is quite relevant to human resource management. HR professionals can help managers of different departments in building collaborative profiles and promoting the sense of teamwork and a common business purpose. When a team works in collaboration, every employee can positively impact the performance of others. The team can overall stay motivated to achieve better results with every project.

Tools of the Trade

If employees lack the right tools for their job, their productivity is likely to hamper, no matter how hard their managers try to influence them for an exemplary performance. Software tools like CRM software can empower them with analytic reports, so that they can learn from their mistakes and improve simultaneously. Similarly, if accounting needs are to be fulfilled in lesser time with no chances of error, employees can trust an accounting software. Employers need to implement all necessary tools associated with a particular business, and prevent any barrier to higher productivity.

Provide Better Data

HR professionals can churn quality data related to the requirements of hiring, cross training and performance review. Such data can prove quite useful for managers and help them plan effective strategies for bringing employees on the performance track and achieving higher productivity. The workforce management data can be easily curated using the HR software and help the management in setting up short-term and long-term goals for employees of all departments.

Promote Consistent Performance Management

A consistent approach to performance management is important for any business to achieve higher productivity. With regular performance conversation with employees, managers can set realistic goals and address any performance issue that may have arisen over a period of time. At the same time, career aspirations and skillsets of employees can be discussed during the meeting, so that roles can be assigned accordingly. If any training is required for employees to be more ready for new roles, it can also be discussed during the performance conversation.

Keep Employees Informed

Employees often end up wasting a significant time finding a piece of information that should have been readily available otherwise readily. Information is often hidden in the computer systems with limited access to employees across departments. But with the use of technology, information barriers can be broken and important data can be visible to everyone across the company. Internal social portals, which act as a great repository of information, can help employees get quick answers to their payroll, reimbursements, leaves, and other HR-related queries.

Inspire Others for the Ideal Working Behavior

Employees get enough advice on how to achieve better work results in less time. But HR professionals can go a step ahead and act as role models for the ideal working behavior. From adhering to leave policies and company norms to following the work schedule, HR professionals can set exemplary employee codes in many ways. Further, they can host sessions over email etiquette and promoting an effective meeting culture where employees communicate freely over ways to execute any project in a hassle-free manner.