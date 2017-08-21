29 Email Marketing Tips and Advice From Experts [Infographic]

This column is authored by Pawan Kumar, Inbound Marketer and Content Creator at Sarv.com

Email is the hottest trend of marketing!

Using email as a marketing tool will help you to stay ahead of your competitors. It helps you to build close relationship with customers/subscribers, gather buyer’s data, and improve your marketing ROI.

If you’re a serious marketer or business owner, you just can’t afford to miss this opportunity. It’s more important than ever.

But you need to do it right. Avoid irritating your prospects with sales or self-promotional pitch. Focus on providing some value in your email campaign.

Chelsea Scholz, Campaign Strategist at Unbounce put it best here:

“Email can be your most valuable marketing channel; however, just doing it isn’t enough — you need to do it right. Each component of your email should have one job to do, so — tempting as it may be —avoid making every part of the email a sales pitch. This approach to writing emails will set you up for a more personal (and higher-converting) experience, because each element moves the reader through a story and a purpose.”

All kinds of business & communication depends on TRUST!

If you want to build a trusted relationship, then you need to make your email more engaging.

If you’re using the right strategies and follow the best practices, it can be the most successful platform for your business.

But where find best tips and advice?

Don’t worry!

In this infographic, you’ll discover 29 actionable tips which can help you to make your email marketing campaign successful.

You’ll quickly find that you can implement all these tips. Discover which strategies work best for your business.

