3 Musketeers Making Efforts to Improve India’s Financial Literacy Through eLearning and mAnalytics

After demonetization and with the deadly JAM (Jandhan, Adhaar, Mobile) trinity in place, India is all set to witness the mother of all economic evolution through strong penetration of household savings into formal financial instruments. Adding to the fire is the demand-led growth and supply led lower inflation. Thus, there will be a strong need for understanding the risk reward associated with all financial instruments and evaluating the right opportunities in financial markets. Kredent InfoEdge is an enterprise dedicatedly working to on board knowledge oriented market participation in society through its eLearning and Fintech initiatives.

Using Technology to create an Edge for New India

India has a sizeable youth population that is tech savvy with a smartphone in almost every hand along with 4G/3G data. This generation is also inquisitive by nature and has an insatiable quest for knowledge. With increased emphasis on the need for financial literacy and the obvious potential of financial market growth due to unprecedented policy reforms, financial market participants in India is all set to grow. With a view to cater to the needs of this populace, Kredent InfoEdge has forayed into the space of financial market education and analytics.

Pedigree

According to a survey conducted by Standard & Poor’s, over 76% Indian adults lack basic financial literacy and do not understand key financial concepts. Kredent InfoEdge started catering towards this goal through scientifically designed courses through its venture Kredent Academy that it had set up in 2008. Over the years, it has trained over 10,000 students offline on various topics related to the market. Kredent Academy has since become a strong brand in India due to its onus on creating a rich knowledge bank and its continued focus on integrating practical oriented training along with theory.

ELearning and Analytics Startup

Kredent Academy sought to scale up its training initiative across the country and launched Elearnmarkets.com as an online platform for imparting financial knowledge. Over the last 2 years, it has achieved significant success and now hosts over 100 courses – free as well as paid, and has already engaged over 40,000 participants. Elearnmarkets provides not only video based courses but also live courses delivered via interactive web conferencing. It continues its thrust on practical based learning and has built innovative and interactive learning tools to make the learning process engaging for the students.

Through Elearnmarkets.com, it is increasing its all India reach through the development of vernacular courses. It has already developed courses in Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, Telegu and is widening the horizons. It has also tied up with renowned financial institutions like NSE Academy, MCX and NCDEX and academic institutions like St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, for full-fledged certification courses. Apart from these, there are tie-ups with renowned faculties, market experts and various schools and colleges.

Financial education lays a strong foundation that can help a man achieve financial independence and build wealth in the long run. As the classic adage goes –

“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime”.

The company also realized that despite imparting education on financial markets, people in India still lacked the right tools through which they can take informed decisions to participate in the stock markets. Most people lose their hard earned money because of excessive dependence on news, rumors and readymade calls.

Realizing the need for a handy tool, the Company has launched StockEdge a mobile based application that provides comprehensive research on stock markets and empowers the users to do their own research. Connecting the adage quoted above, through StockEdge, the company has gone one step ahead by not only teaching to fish but also providing the fishing rod to help one fish with ease. “Suno Sabki Karo Apni” is core behind promoting StockEdge.

StockEdge has become India’s most-downloaded financial market Analytics App with almost 3,50,000+ downloads. It has been strongly rated by its users at 4.7 out of 5 on the Play Store, the highest rating in this category in India. The App is based on the premise that if a user can devote 10 to 15 minutes each day after the market is over, or before the market begins, to track his/her stocks and look at fresh ideas based on multiple parameters, then the user can become a more knowledge-driven trader/investor. It also integrates contextual learning and thus attracts the users at different stages.

Market Size

In India, less than 2 percent of the population invests in stocks either directly or through mutual funds. With growing interest in financial markets, this number is set to grow manifold. So the market is huge and what people need is the right opportunity and innovative ideas like StockEdge and Elearnmarkets will only help investors to change the way they think and make decisions.

India has a population of 134 crores and over 2.5 crore Demat accounts have been opened, out of which some 1.25 lakh Demat accounts are active. So the growth potential is enormous!!

Team

The brains behind these successful ideas are the three Vs – Vivek Bajaj (IIM Indore, CA, CS), Vineet Patawari (IIM Indore, CA) and Vinay Pagaria (FCA, DISA) each having over 12-15 years of experience.

The three co-founders bring distinct yet complementing expertise to Kredent Academy, Elearnmarkets & StockEdge. While Vinay is the technical brain and spearheads the product development, Vineet, with his proficiency in digital marketing, leads the business development. Vivek, with his extensive domain knowledge in financial markets, continues to envision the road ahead for the three products.

Funding and Growth Opportunities

The company has till now bootstrapped itself but seeks to grow at an accelerating pace, now that it has put its roots firmly in place. It is continuously building value-added features and associations and spread through strong word of mouth. It seeks to continue growing organically, as well as through targeted campaigns and tie-ups with intermediaries.

Conclusion

The company passionately seeks to serve one crore Indians by 2020 through its unique and tight integration of practice in learning and learning in practicing!