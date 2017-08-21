4 Strategies to Produce Deep, Meaningful Work

“The ability to perform deep work is becoming increasingly rare at exactly the same time it is becoming increasingly valuable in our economy. As a consequence, the few who cultivate this skill, and then make it the core of their working life, will thrive.” -Cal Newport

Deep work — top-tier results only able to be produced by long, uninterrupted periods of deep concentration — is increasingly rare in today’s economy. As such, it has become increasingly valuable.

Shallow work — sporadic, spontaneous production interrupted by side-projects, email, and social media — is everywhere. The results are common and cheap.

The following article condenses four main strategies to produce deep work from Cal Newport’s book, Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World, depending on different lifestyles.

Which one is right for you?

1. The Monastic Philosophy

There have been a great many scientists, psychologists, authors, and individuals from every other occupation that have developed their best and most lasting work from a lifestyle of near-total seclusion from the outside world.

Donald Knuth, professor emeritus at Stanford University and thought-leader within the computer science and coding industry, deleted all his email accounts many years ago. He is largely unreachable.

He has an assistant sort through his postal mail; she gives him the important stuff and discards the rest. He reviews the bulk of his letters once every 3 months or so.

This level of isolation is congruent with Knuth’s unabashed priority on deep work and long periods of uninterrupted concentration. He lives a “monastic” lifestyle, largely alone with his thoughts and work, much like a monk in a temple.

Another example is the acclaimed science fiction writer Neal Stephenson. He is an influencer who unapologetically severed his connection with others through electronic means.

Stephenson explained his reasoning behind this monastic lifestyle:

“If I organize my life in such a way that I get lots of long, consecutive, uninterrupted time-chunks, I can write novels. But as those chunks get separated and fragmented, my productivity as a novelist drops spectacularly.”

Stephenson would rather have long, uninterrupted periods of time to work and consequently produce great novels frequently, rather than be interrupted by e-mail and other communications and only be able to produce low-quality novels less frequently.

2. The Bimodal Philosophy

In the 1920’s, psychologist Carl Jung built a special rustic stone house outside the small town of Bolligen, Switzerland where he could do his work in privacy and seclusion.

He was unavailable to anyone — comically, his family members would have to ring a bell from their neighboring house to alert him a meal was ready.

Jung spent weeks at a time in near-total isolation. But after such periods, he would return to his incredibly busy life as a researcher and psychologist, complete with the mundane and many distractions and obligations such a life generally has.

Bimodal — periods of extreme isolation and concentration balanced with regular day-to-day obligations of a busy worker.

“This philosophy asks that you divide your time, dedicating some clearly defined stretched to deep pursuits and leaving the rest open to everything else.” -Deep Work

The Bimodal strategy is more realistic for many individuals who simply cannot take 1–2 weeks off from their professional obligations.

The two sides co-exist; time spent in professional work and answering the calls of day-to-day life is paired with shorter segments of time (half-a-day to 1–2 days).

When you engage in deep work, you engage 100%. When the period is over, you don’t engage in deep work until the next period of time.

3. The Rhythmic Philosophy