5 Stupid Simple CRO Hacks to Increase Sales

This column is authored by Digital Marketing Expert, Ankit Roy

We analyzed thousands of sites and found that there’s just one ridiculously simple objective for all online businesses – improving Conversion Rates.

Whether you want your visitors to subscribe for your emails, download your e-books or buy your products, you would definitely want your conversion rates to be as high as possible.

In fact, a Conversion Rate Optimization report by Econsultancy reveals that 53 per cent marketers believe that improving conversions is their highest priority.

In addition, conversion rates for 70% online businesses across the globe improved drastically in the year 2016.

But here’s the shocker:

Only around 22% online businesses are satisfied with their conversion rates.

Why?

Because conversions don’t come that easy!

With more than 966 million websites fighting tooth and claw to grab users’ attention, just having a solid online presence isn’t enough.

But traditional methods of optimizing conversions don’t really have the impact that they used to.

So…

What CAN you do to improve your conversion rate real fast?

Just spare a few minutes of your time and skim through these 5 stupid simple CRO hacks that will help you attract sales and boost your site’s conversion rate tenfold.

Hack #1: Think Mobile First to Improve Conversions

You’ll agree with me:

An exceedingly large number of people now prefer using mobile devices to bank, shop, buy, and even socialize.

In fact:

According to a study by The Offbeat Story, the total number of mobile users will reach 5.07 billion by 2019.

In addition:

The total share of mobile usage has increased by 30% in 2017, whereas desktop usage has decreased by 20%.



But wait, there’s more…

According to Google, over 67% users buy only from mobile-friendly sites. And 61% buyers abandon a site citing bad mobile experience as the reason.

Bottom Line:

If you’re looking to pull torrents of traffic to your site and realize your conversion goals, think mobile first in 2017 and beyond; lest be ready to get your search rankings and revenue goals smacked to the ground.

Want proof?

One of the United Kingdom’s popular online stores, Shirtinator increased its revenue by 72% by optimizing its website for tablets and smartphones.

Here’s a quick comparison of company’s mobile version of the website and the desktop version of the site:

Now that you’ve seen how important it is to optimize your website for smooth mobile experience, it’s time for me to walk you through the next amazing CRO hack.

Hack #2: Let Your Landing Pages Do the Talking

Optimizing your landing pages is a ridiculously simple way to boost your conversion rates.

In fact:

Companies with more than 40 landing pages get 12 times more leads as against those with 5 or less landing pages.

Why?

Because landing page is where the actual CONVERSION takes place!

You’ll be surprised:

Making small tweaks like adding product videos on landing pages can boost conversions by 86%.

Bottom Line:

Optimizing your landing pages will help you attract torrents of traffic, successfully convert the traffic into leads and boost your conversions manifolds.

Don’t take our word for it…

…Check out this example:

Vidyard was able to increase its conversion by 69% by using a video on their landing page.

We’re sure now you understand that optimizing landing page can lift your conversion rates, without you having to burn the midnight oil.

Let’s move on to the next hack in my list.

Hack #3: Call-to-Actions Will Guide You to Rapid Conversions

When a website converts well, there’s no magic or luck involved. It’s actually the Call-to-Action that does all the hard work of pushing cold visitors to take the desired action on a website.

In fact:

A research by Hubspot found that anchor text CTAs can increase conversions by 121%.

Bottom Line:

Investing a few minutes and optimizing your calls-to-action buttons can help you boost your conversions. Making small tweaks in your CTA is sure-shot way to make big wins, without having to run from pillar to post.

Looking for Proof?

Check out this example:

An IT Security solutions provider, Sophos witnessed conversion increase by 76% by changing just one word on CTA.

Sophos was looking for ways to increase leads from quote requests. So, they decided to split test its CTA.

While the original CTA featured “Request a quote” copy.

The challenger version of the CTA copy featured “Request pricing”.

This small change in CTA copy helped Sophos increase its conversions by 76%.

Stay tuned for the next super easy hack to improve conversions…

Hack #4: Optimizing Lead Capture Forms will Get You Quick Conversions

If you’ve ever wondered:

“What’s the most important factor I must consider when trying to optimize conversions?”

It’s your Lead Capture Form!

In fact:

Lead Capture Forms remain the last obstacle before your visitor finally converts into an actual paying customer.

But here’s the shocker:

88% visitors leave wrong information on the lead capture form and abandon it midway.

Why?

There could be many reasons for it! You may be asking for too much information or you may not have ensured an appealing layout for your lead gen form.

Here’s the deal:

Sparing a few minutes of your time to soup up your lead capture form in terms of form fields, its length, and mobile accessibility, can help you make Big Wins in terms of conversions.

Want Proof:

Expedia increased its yearly revenue by $12 million by decreasing form fields.

The original variant of Expedia’s lead gen form featured a field – ‘Company’ that was creating friction for the visitors by confusion them.

So the company decided to remove this form field. Here’s how the revised form looked like:

The company noticed immediately witnessed an increase in its revenue by $12 million annually.

Now, I’m sure you know how tweaking your lead capture forms can boost your conversions.

Hack #5: A/B Testing is the Key to Optimizing Conversions

A/B testing is the easiest way to figure out what’s working and what’s not working for your website.

In fact:

By using appropriate A/B testing ways can increase conversions by up to 300 percent.

No wonder, A/B testing has been the most popular method of optimizing conversions for the last few years.

Let’s take an example to understand how A/B testing can help you improve your conversions.

A custom design and apparel marketplace, Spreadshirt, A/B tested their site and improved their conversions by 606%.

The company ran A/B test based on the hypothesis that their site looked cluttered and demotivated people to buy from the site.

This is how the original site looked like:

The challenger variation of the site was cleaner and showed just the “how to” sell designs to make it easy for visitors to understand the process.

Consequently, the company was able to increase conversions by 606%.

Over to You!

So there you have it – 5 stupid simple CRO hacks that can help you increase your conversions, without having to burn midnight oil.

Go ahead, put this learning into practice and improve your conversions manifold.

But:

Before you jump into action, you will need to make sure everything else right on your website is alright! Remember, these things affect your site’s SEO; thereby, affecting your bottom line.

Carefully, compare your web hosting company, before signing a formal contract. Do well to ensure your website W3C validated.

I'd love to hear what you think about these simple hacks.

