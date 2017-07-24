Top Healthcare Technology Trends Ruling 2017

This column is authored by Navneet Kumar, Digital Marketing Consultant, Intact Advertising

The healthcare industry is becoming more complex with large amounts of data pouring in each day. To manage this data and eliminate any chances of errors due to wrong analysis, healthcare technology is being implemented by most healthcare organizations.

There are some visible trends in healthcare technology that are gaining maximum importance in 2017 including:

Cloud efficiency

Cloud infrastructure is essential to maintain the infrastructure standards and support technology integration. Most healthcare organizations are turning to cloud computing to optimize processes like licensing, hardware requirements, maintenance, and support to be able to scale vertically. Utilizing PaaS or Platform as a service is the trend as cloud platforms are becoming more mature. These components allow better savings while keeping privacy, stability and continuous support as the prime focus of all IT services that are provided to healthcare organizations.

Predictive Analysis

Reducing readmission, studying high-risk patients and providing better services overall, requires predictive analysis which shows high potential in the healthcare industry in the years to come. Clinical data, quality data, and financial data can be aligned with the IT infrastructure to create better practice management systems and health information systems using predictive analysis models. The tools available and the data that is continuously being generated requires in-depth knowledge of the IT infrastructure, organizational priorities, staff, patient population and organizational structure. Predictive analysis will play a key role in healthcare infrastructure to fulfill these requirements.

Internet of Things

Wearable technology became popular in the year 2015 with several technology giants like Microsoft, Apple, and Fitbit entering this arena. As a result, the healthcare IT solutions have begun to pay close attention to technology convergence with patients and other factors that will drive more engagement. Healthcare organizations are constantly trying to increase their reach and allow better dissemination of data from the end users and patients using sensor-enabled wearables, mobile phones and other sensors that are increasingly becoming available. The data from these input devices will become key to ensuring better patient privacy, data management, and data normalization.

Real Time Analytics Using Big Data

Innovation in business intelligence and clinical intelligence is on the rise. With real-time analysis, it will become possible to access user-specific data and make changes as needed. With assisting technology like cloud computing running analytics, real-time data will become the norm thanks to low-cost infrastructure that is highly scalable.

Containerization

Containerization came to the forefront with the Docker’s impact in 2015. This allows efficient migration to PaaS models. The adoption of this technology is on the rise and will have a major role to play in HIMSS in 2017.

Digital Transformation

Design, mobility and usability play as much important a role as engagement and connection do in the healthcare sector. There is a blot of buzz around mobile enablement, responsive design, hybrid solutions and more. Today mobile is the norm making it crucial to have several features besides adding new layers over existing applications. You need integrated services, security, data and user interaction with these applications. The features need to stay dynamic in order to incorporate features such as micro-interactions, in-app purchases, location awareness and other innovative approaches to share data and present it well.