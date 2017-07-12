How Telecom Technology is Changing in 2017

This column is authored by Jill Ji, Researcher, Cozlink

Telecom industry has come a very long way since the days of wired handsets and limited communication features enabled gadgets. The telecom networks have undergone a mind-blowing transformation to meet the content delivery networks. From copper cabled to fiber optic cable equipped telecom technology, the journey has really been an interesting one. The focus still continues to enable delivery of speedier than before networks. Innovators have been successful in bringing multi-utility factor to the telecom products and so, there is a prevalence of multi-port adapters, splitters and breakout cables in the telecom networks so that various enhancement goals can be achieved.

Given the fact that the change is the most constant factor in the technology world, this is how the telecommunications sector continues to populate and prosper in 2017:

1. Networks with higher speeds

5G is the biggest cry of the hour. It is being talked about amongst masses as well as experts and everybody, with their eyes strictly on the developments, is eager to find how the world is going to change after 5G. This sudden upsurge in the demand of 5G networks has made way for newer transceivers and other networking equipment in the latest data center networks.

2. Optics to the desktop

The users have now realized the fact that the optical fiber networks are still not leveraged to their fullest potential. Therefore, the packages like VoIP, Telecom and Internet rolled into a single unit are the latest in the row of development taking place in the telecom industry. Internet of Things and the huge market of wearable computers have been keeping the innovators on toes and their prevalence is going to be an evitable thing in coming times. In 2017, one can rightly say that the world will be preparing itself to adapt to the new products having technological finesse. These products would be considered as nothing more than the next inevitable milestone in the course of events happening in the telecom sector.

3. Ubiquitous nature of telecom networks

Delivering content to any gadget whether it is a phone or a laptop is a thing that is certainly going to find the importance in the telecom development. Connected cars, smart homes, and smarter fleet and not to forget, smart cities are the latest fad developing in the telecom industry. Delivering uninterrupted and ubiquitous telecom networks offering Internet as well as calling facility wherever the user requires is going to be the main focus use and cities across the world seem to be in competition with each other to grab the position of telecom innovations in the coming few years; most of the technology has already been put to achieve the status of the ‘smartest city in the world’.

4. Enhanced focus on security and encrypted applications

Such an increased level of penetration of the smart gadgets into the lives of the people definitely requires putting more stringent safety features in place. Better quality of encryption, protection against eavesdropping and enhanced clarity of telecom signals are some of the areas that still pose a challenge and 5G networks along with better security cover are expected to deliver the results that guarantee all of it.

5. Increased quality of asset monitoring

There is an unprecedented increase in the competition amongst top players in the telecom market. With more and more dealers and innovators entering the market every year, it has become a challenge for the leaders to maintain their market share. So, asset monitoring and its protection have come the top priority in the telecom sector. 2017 is also going to be the year of mergers and acquisitions. The conditions are ripe for buying the technology instead of creating and that is why; market incumbents with similar mindsets are becoming the ideal merger material for the mightier ones.

6. Low revenue from calling sector

Voice messaging, Chat applications and Skype calls are trending all over the places in the telecom industry. This has slashed down the revenues from calling markets substantially. To make the matters in favor, revenue generation model in telecom sector is certainly going to undergo a change.

7. Simplification is the key

With so many players in the market, one that is able to provide the simplest solution to the consumers is certainly going to fetch the maximum revenue share. Telecom industry players are supposed to serve the customers in the fastest way possible to win the faith as well as patronage. Thus, single unified solutions that help maintain database too, are the need of the hours and many proactive telecom companies are now working hard to integrate customer service with data mining so that personalized and simple customer service can be made possible.

8. Building strategy that supports adjacent verticals

Various telecom companies have forayed into the adjacent verticals like lifestyle services, e-commerce etc. Extending facilities like providing handsets, as started by the network providers, is a trend worth watching for. Though the present regulatory caps are not that much encouraging, with changing times, the authorities are surely going to offer a more flexible framework for the companies involved in the multi-vertical business model.

It is, therefore, right to say that the current as well as coming year is dedicated to making telecom a place one has only dreamt of till now. Single window service is the ultimate picture of telecom industry and all the companies are seen working for it presently and become a master of it in coming times.