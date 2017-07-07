4 Tried & Tested Methods to Develop Sustainable Mobile Apps

This column is authored by Hemang Rindani, IT Consultant, Cygnet Infotech

The mobile world is inundated with apps, most apps offer nothing unique pushing them to being redundant. For developers, creating an app which stands out is a major impediment and surmounting this challenge can save them from ignominy. What drives them to redundancy is constant OS updates, increasing competition, pressure to deliver apps quickly and the dynamic market conditions.

Although there are no pre-defined rules to help developers build an app, there are few measures to help them curb the mistakes. The development team needs to incorporate the following measures in product descriptions and strategies during the development cycle.

These practices will ensure mobile app development teams breathe life into the redundant apps irrespective of market conditions.

Focus on solving real problems

Often, developers end up creating mobile apps that are far from reality. They don’t take stock of the real problems faced by users when they embark on this journey. No wonder a lot of apps become superfluous with very little traction.

Ultimately the onus is on developers to address the real needs of the people keeping user expectations, engagement rate and feature acceptance in mind. This approach will drive the development process in the right direction and enable teams to understand market condition and competition, to bridge the gap between user expectations and solutions.

Work on scalable design

There are going to be glitches for developers to encounter, while augmenting the app with features or altering the interface as per user expectations. For any developer, designing in scalable manner is of great significance because it allows the freedom to add features anytime during mobile app development journey.

Although this strategy appears promising on paper, it is arduous because it forces the team to design in a way which goes beyond MVP (minimum viable product). Such designs thrive on principle to maintain a balance between flexibility and ensuring app design does not deviate from the actual version.

Many apps avoid re-designing by using navigation tab to display core features and offer a side menu for rest of the functions. It is natural for developers to keep their app elementary by virtue of being a minimum viable product, but with time they continue enhancing the app with innovative functionalities. In such situations, tab navigation menu will fail to accommodate new features if not build with scalable approach.

Make most of the feedback of users

It is a standard practice among developers to launch MVP in the market. This is done to induce trials from users allowing the teams to concentrate on more important aspects like development, learning and testing of key features. Eventually based on users’ feedback, developers get to validate their assumptions and finetune it further.

This can be done by appointing a community manager who can monitor the market for uncertainties such as what users like or dislike, which features are popular among users. Having somebody by your side who can provide insights about target audience will always help mobile app development companies to make sure product stays relevant even during turbulent times.

Quick updates and releases

Considering the dynamic nature of the mobile apps, it is imperative to keep updating the app regularly. Gathering the feedback after launching MVP will provide insights about user expectations. And updating the product on basis of feedback will evolve the entire game-plan of the product development.

It is critical to understand the importance of adding value to app with each update. This could be achieved by adding new functionalities or elements that deliver sound user experience. The one strategy adopted by best development teams across the board is “fail-fast and design”. This practice allows developers to learn things quickly and test it against performance and user acceptance for future updates.

Conclusion

Although there are numerous external factors posing threat to relevancy of apps, these practices can unearth the latent potential of apps and ensure their success in the long run.