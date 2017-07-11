[Event] 7 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss INNOPAT 2nd Edition

The most successful businesses that have survived the test of time are a testimony to the fact that they always keep Innovation at the centre of their operation, which is one of the most sustainable ways of growing a business. However, integrating Innovation & Innovation Protection into your business plan is one of the most overlooked elements of a Startup or any other Company.

INNOPAT 2nd Edition an initiative of IPexcel jointly organized by Government of Karnataka, IIT Kharagpur Alumni Association Bangalore (TAAB), and IPEXCEL is a first of its kind social initiatives to promote innovative proprietary technology startups and create an ecosystem to help more Innovation driven Businesses in India.

The One-Day event, being held on 14th July at the Novotel Hotel near RMZ Ecospace, is a fantastic opportunity for Proprietary Technology Start-ups, SME’s, Entrepreneurs, Academicians and others to mingle, reach out and discover what Investors and Government have in store for Early Stage Startups.

The conference is put together by the Department of Government of Karnataka, IIT Kharagpur Alumni Association Bangalore and IP Excel with Investment companies ranging from Qualcomm Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Venture East Fund, Bharat Innovation Fund, Lead Angels, Startup Xseed, Kitven Fund.

Still, need more convincing? Here are seven more reasons on why you absolutely should not miss INNOPAT 2nd EDITION.

1. Most Innovative Idea Content

This is one of the special programs that are part of the initiative. Participants can register and showcase disruptive ideas for impact. Of these, the 5 most disruptive will be shortlisted and where they stand a chance to grab investor attention, One on One with Investors, Directly Pitching to Govt. Funds and Get free Patent Filling through IP Excel.

2. Technology Showcase

Be among the lucky few who gets to see new technologies in their beta and final phases. This is especially useful if you are a potential entrepreneur with an idea in mind, and need more clarity on the implementation. This event will give you the opportunity to connect with Investor and customers.

3. IP Strategy for Growing Business

Watch experts, inventors, innovators, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs from across over the globe come onto a single platform to discuss various business cases and models of utilizing Patents for Growing Startups.

4. Lunch & Networking

If you want to take a break from the talks, there is always the tradeshow where you can interact with Investor and entrepreneurs. For exhibitors at INNOPAT- Proprietary software, this is a great platform to showcase their technologies, products, and services and receive maximum exposure, and discover new avenues for collaboration.

5. Speakers from Leading Companies

An inspirational line-up of top industry leaders will be speaking at the event. These include Mr.Wihelm Wiese (Head of Development Center ABB, India) Mr. Vishwaprasad Alva (Founder & MD Skanray), Mr. Anand Madangopal (Founder –Cardiac Design) Mr Ravi Arora (VP Innovation, Group Technology & Innovation office, Tata Sons), Mr. Arnob (Founder Tejas Network)

6. Success Stories from Startups

Entrepreneurial experiences as well as their views on the future of Innovation in the country.

7. Panel on Outlook of Investors on Innovative Proprietary Technologies:-

From inspiring keynote addresses by eminent speakers including Dr. Pratha P Chakrbarti (IIT Kharagpur Director), Bharat Innovation Fund, Kalari Venture, Qualcomm Venture to expert panel discussions, and the chance to connect with the entrepreneur and investors, or learn what’s new in the tech space, valuable takeaways are guaranteed.

This will offer a great platform for the Proprietary Technology Start-ups in India to bring all the key stakeholders such as Startups, Investors, Government, Strategic Partners on one platform to showcase Success Stories of Patents in India from Start-ups and create an ecosystem to help more Innovation driven Businesses in India.”

According to VP- Harman International Ajay Pathak. “An event like this truly energizes and provides an impetus to the ecosystem,” in an official press release. Other media companies will also catch up with some of the speakers in advance of the conference to share their insights on trends, opportunities, challenges and success tips in the field.

This is just a tiny glimpse of the exciting opportunities in store for you at one of the most prestigious and vibrant business events of the year. So don’t forget to get your passes today. There are only limited seats available.

More Information please visit www.ipexcel.com/innopat

Register Here