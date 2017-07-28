Developing a Realtime Location Tracking Service

How does a startup make a successful product ?

One or everyone might think that startups come up with an idea about a product, something that seems so cool or promising. They then build a prototype to reinstate the fact that the product can indeed be built. And finally they do the same by cycling the process over various other products.

If only it were that easy! Duh !!

Unfortunately, a product needs a lot of work before they actually transcend to the development stage. Too many reasons to develop a new alternate product and they are as follows – the expected demand may turn out to not be there; the price might be too high; the product might be clunky; or there might be regulatory hurdles. Despite a strong idea and a dedicated workforce quiet a ton of StartUps have been to dust due to various reasons.

The same applies to the development of a Live Tracking solution. So what are the steps needed ?

Live tracking is one such area where inducing the goal and plan is very necessary. Not every product has an easy and finite number of steps to reach the end result we desire for.

A product with the caliber for live tracking each and everything, has to be extremely robust, scalable, secure and withstand enough load put onto it. Have more conversations with your team and they form the basis for building a customer centric data pool which are fictional, generalized profiles of your ideal users. Having lots of these conversations will also equip you with a database to pull from to inform the rest of the product development process.

For a novice to develop a product which communicates in real time, scalable, accurate, secure and consumes optimal power is an uphill task and too many technicalities are involved in it.

Let’s look at the processes involved.

Step 1: Planning Real Time Technologies.

The first step in creating a live tracking solution is to plan which real time technologies to use. Careful work has to be done here because if the technology chosen is not real time then there is no point in calling the app a real time tracking solution. Real time servers also have to be set up. The scalability of it also has to be taken into account. You don’t want the service to perform poor on expanding or give wrong feedback because of latency.

Step 2: Creating an efficient algorithm

The algorithm you create defines how the live tracking behaves. Features like battery consumption and efficiency are determined by the algorithm in use. For example, say you have an end user and a driver you do not want the app to transmit data to the end user for every millisecond change in position of the driver. This would put a huge load on the battery and also on the server. Data transmission has to be done in feasible intervals.

Step 3: Creating the right architecture

Another important step in creating a live tracking solution is to create a scalable architecture. You will need an architecture which is capable of sustaining different levels of traffic in real time without compensating the efficiency. A non-scalable architecture makes the future expansion of the app a difficult process.

Step 4: Security

Since there is transmission of sensitive data, security is important and has to be implemented. The data transmission should take place between the two acknowledged users and should not be transmitted elsewhere. A small mistake in this could mean the failure of the live tracking solution.

Preferred Stacks

#NodeJs, #OAuth, #Python, #android, #XMPP, #Micro-service-architecture, #MySQL, #rabbitmq, #PHP, #mosquitomq, #ejabberd, #MongoDB, #Redis, #inter-process-communication, #MQTT, #JWT, #REST API, #ios, #Erlang, #mosca, #API-GATEWAY

