How Artificial Intelligence Would Revolutionize HR Industry?

This column is authored by Anwar Shaikh, Content Marketer at PocketHCM

For most of the businesses, the role of data in planning, operations and strategy is not just about competitive differentiator, but more about competitive necessity to survive in today’s cutthroat business ecosystem.

Computer and data driven (predictive) analytics are extensively powering most of the critical business decisions in finance, marketing, customer support and sales. However, data analytics today doesn’t come into action when it comes to managing people and making decisions as how we attract, grow, retain and motivate our people.

Also, many companies refrain from using data for addressing critical concerns like which team is likely to have performance problems and the reasons behind those issues? How to improve managerial efficiency? What is driving work culture and employee engagement?

Nevertheless, HR leaders and experts are starting to realise the power and impact of data-driven stats and insights when it comes to mellowing down risks and driving decision-making powers for organisational efficiency and people management.

With advanced data-driven technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) growing by leaps and bounds across businesses, it should not come as a surprise that HR experts are looking up to AI as their go-to or perfect pick-me-up tool for spot-on decision making and people management in future.

So how AI would change lives of HR?

Artificial intelligence is all about analysing, breaking down and transforming data into humanized format, which is easy to interpret and study. A good example of AI is the suggestions and predictions that we get from our smartphones without having to be reminded for the same.

With the staggering influx of data in the human resource arena, artificial intelligence can offer an ocean of insights in key areas that often go unnoticed such as productivity, managerial effectiveness, employee engagement and talent assessment to name a few. This would help HRs to understand their workforce in a much better way and foresee workforce trends as well as identify problem areas well in advance.

More importantly, AI will also help in solving one of the most critical challenges faced by HR people today i.e. creating and executing strategies for improvement, all by suggesting specific actions to tackle these problems well ahead of time.

Here’s how AI works for HR

By amassing data from an automated performance appraisal software to determine engagement levels, feedbacks and insights on why employees leave, AI can provide predictions at the click of a button at team as well as company levels. The predictions can include anything from giving out names of employees that are worth retaining and the ones who are most likely to quit or the employees that will come up with the most innovative solutions.

Artificial intelligence systems identify patterns and create connections that would be intricate as well as time-consuming for humans to unravel. Such level of predictive intelligence report would allow HR professionals to become strategic and proactive.

Further, AI powered suggestions or prescriptive intelligence would forerun predictive analytics. It uses historical data and recommends best practices as well as tools before coming up with the most impactful actions for resolving predicted or identified problems. This would help HR leaders and managers to get good insights into the areas of opportunities as well as the ones that need attention.

AI as Skill Enhancer

AI shuns the cumbersome task of manual analysis associated with developing people management programs and offers suggestions based on intelligent data rather than relying on gut feelings. It helps HR people to make sound and less-biased decisions.

The power of AI is not only useful in fetching optimum return on investment (ROI) or predicting future trends, as the real advantage seeps in when artificial intelligence leverages this data to interpret insights into actions.

All the in-depth and instant insights offered by AI equips HR managers and leaders with the right set of data to recruit, retain and motivate employees for the long run.

Closing the Curtains

AI powered tools combined with human touch would render more powerful and intelligent HR solutions in future. AI has the potential to create more people-oriented workplaces that would breed happy and contended employees minus biases.

As human resource functions are turning more and more accountable for driving business outcomes since the last few years, harnessing the power of AI is one of the crucial and life-changing tech trend that HR managers and leaders can embrace to drive people management.