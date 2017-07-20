AI is Not the Future, it is the Present. 3 Ways How AI is Influencing Education Industry

This column is authored by Aditya Malik – CEO & MD Talentedge, Senior partner-Lumis Partners

Artificial Intelligence – the word conjures up the Hollywood sanctioned image of terminators taking over our world. Most people think of AI as something a bit scary that might occur in the future.

But the truth is that we are surrounded by Artificial Intelligence even now!

Every time you see an advertisement pop up selling exactly what you want – that’s AI! From movie recommendations and Facebook feeds to Virtual PAs like Siri and Alexa – AI is already here and is set to become more and more enmeshed in our daily lives.

There is no doubt about the benefits Artificial Intelligence can bring to our lives – it makes things smarter, faster and cheaper – and in areas like healthcare, it can even save lives.

Naturally, the education sector, especially the eLearning industry, has also experimented with AI based technologies to offer enhanced learning experiences.

AI in Education

Personalized Learning

The traditional classroom method of learning sets a standard pace for all students – expecting them to understand, learn and pass exams according to a set schedule. But the truth is, different people have different abilities and some might need more time or an altered method to understand concepts.

This is where AI is already being used to great advantage – analyzing student data (course work, interactions, test scores etc.) to create a unique and customized learning path for students – giving students the freedom to follow the course material at their own pace and offering additional resources to help them along.

Real time performance tracking

Educators can also leverage AI to track performances and offer feedback tailored to each student. With AI, large amounts of student data – everything from how they interact in the class to test scores and grades – can be analyzed quickly and in real time to give a detailed view of the student’s performance. This information can allow teachers to offer help, change course material or compliment the student under his or her wing. Educators can now monitor each student personally, even in large classrooms.

Customized Smart Content

One of the ways, digital learning has an edge over traditional methods is the ability to change and customize learning content to suit the needs of the learner. Breaking down content into easy parts, adding multimedia, incorporating tests adapted to each new user or group is something can only be managed digitally. This can only be made possible by using AI, which can quickly make these changes and carry out adjustments by continuously accessing feedback.

Scope of AI in times to come

eLearning industry is testing more and more AI backed services – trying to harness machine learning to make the entire process of Knowledge sharing and gathering more streamlined and personalized. The future will see teachers using AI to collate and assess large volumes of data to adopt specific teaching strategies – the emphasis will be laid on making sure that concepts are understood on a deeper level, by each and every student.

It’s hard to predict where AI will take us, but when we look at the technological advances in the last 10 years – Predictive Learning(a learning methodology that generates a distinctive learning experience making unsupervised education possible), the holy grail of AI in education, will certainly be the norm in the near future.