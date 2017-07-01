50 Lessons from 50 Giants of History

This curated column is authored by Zat Rana

Most of my soulmates are dead.

One of the challenges of being a writer is that there is almost nothing you can say that hasn’t been said before in a better way by someone else.

Marcus Aurelius said it better.

Hemingway said it better.

Carl Sagan said it better.

Steve Jobs said it better.

It’s humbling, and it gives me an incentive to study the life and work of these giants. And when I do, there are times I experience a connection so profound that I can’t help but feel like I’m interacting with a dear friend.

Calling them soulmates might be an exaggeration, but it’s not unwarranted. I may never have met these people, but they have changed my life.

Today, I’m going to use their words, not mine. I hope you gain something.