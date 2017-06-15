How We Are Building Travkart as a Curated Holidays Platform

Having been born into a family of travellers, my brother Gursahib and I both share a common passion for travel since a young age, so it was only natural we make a living out of it. My love for entrepreneurship grew while I was pursuing my bachelor’s degree in business administration. After attending college during the day, I would be found learning the ropes of the travel business at my parents’ agency, Sahibji Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd., which they founded over two decades ago.

The Inception

After completing our education, my brother and I joined the family business, heading and managing Sahibji Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd. Within a short period of time, the company achieved rapid growth and scaling up our operations seemed to be the best strategy for further growth.

Looking to expand our operations into newer segments, we ventured into the fixed departures and theme holiday packages domain and created Holidays by Sahibji Pvt. Ltd. As we closely looked at and researched the Indian travel market, we discovered the absence of a suitable platform to sell our holiday inventory of special itineraries and fixed departure packages, which comprised of a complex structure of airline seats, hotel rooms, and seat-in-coach arrangements. With our passion for technology, we undertook the development of an innovative product that focuses on this largely overlooked segment. The result was the creation of Travkart, an online portal specializing in fixed departures and themed holiday packages.

It was incepted in December 2016 in New Delhi under the aegis of Holidays by Sahibji Pvt. Ltd. In only a short span of time, the portal has created a niche for itself in the booming travel market with a unique product in the form of specially curated theme-based and experiential holidays.

The Product

Travkart has emerged as a popular choice among domestic and international travelers between the age of 25 to 65 years. Its success is undoubtedly attributed to its hybrid business model, which leverages both the online and offline platforms, helping us to design products and services based on the extensive knowledge of customer demands and modern travel trends.

We offer broad online and offline travel management solutions to both B2B and B2C clients for all specialized fixed departures with air & non-air packages to destinations around the world. Some of Travkart’s primary services include fixed departure packages to Indian and international destinations, domestic & international flight and hotel bookings, cruise holidays, special theme holidays, day trips, and weekend getaways.

What We Do

We have collaborated with a vast network of partners and suppliers that includes online and offline travel agents to create a highly efficient value chain and ensure delivery of high quality services to our customers. Through our pre-purchased holiday inventory, we take care of the traveler’s end-to-end travel needs from departures and accommodation to creating specific itineraries for sightseeing.

We have recently partnered with the franchise business consulting company, Sparkleminds to help expand our operations in India. As part of the collaboration, we will offer franchising opportunities to travel agents in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with Sparkleminds’ expertise and end-to-end assistance in establishing and managing our franchises. Through this partnership, our aim is to establish franchises in North and East India, with a target of creating 4 franchises by the next quarter and 100 franchises by 2020.

What Makes Us Different

Our vision is to create a fully tech-oriented company and offer customers a superlative travel experience by leveraging our core expertise in the offline travel business with a robust tech infrastructure. The Indian market will witness the highest spend in the international travel segment, driven by Indians’ love to explore the world. We believe that technology-enabled business processes are the best way to optimize and improve team efficiencies, reach out to larger markets through innovative marketing tools like social media and leverage the growth opportunity offered by the increasingly lucrative market forces.

What makes Travkart unique is our uncompromising commitment to providing smart travel solutions to customers through several unique features and highly convenient tools like:

Live & instant confirmations

Customized travel options

Immediate Selling Point (ISP)

Price Calendar

Refer & Earn

White Label

Themed Holidays

In addition to expanding our operations, we will be introducing new destinations with a whole range of exciting products and services in the pipeline which will soon be launched on our platform.