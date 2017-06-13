[Infographic] The Evolution of Programming

Programming languages have developed a long way since the days of the punch cards used to initiate Jacquard looms in the 19th century. Today every application you use on the Internet is written in a specific computer language. It is fascinating to see where computer languages began and how they have evolved over time. There are now numerous computer languages to choose from and billions lines of code. This infographic below portrays the computer language timeline and with some fun facts about code along the way.