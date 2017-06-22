Why Task Delegation Is Pivotal for a Successful Project

This guest column is authored by David Miller, Senior Researcher at ProProfs



When it comes to project management, task delegation is the essential part of the project success. Contrary to micromanagement and all the downfalls a business endures due to its inefficiency, delegated work is a true example of management leadership.

However, many managers are still in doubt of using this asset and trusting the team to carry out the given assignments properly. This is a huge mistake, because the division of labor is a much more productive and efficient approach than one person trying to complete multiple tasks.

While 77% of companies use project management software, which has proven to be directly related to high-performing projects performance, the other 39% fail to use available resources and properly execute assignments. Meaning that managers are failing in delegation.

Although with this powerful project planning software, corporations influence and explore the market’s core, some organizations are ineffective in merging all necessary elements such as the teamwork, collaboration, and splitting the tasks accordingly.

Why Do Businesses Need Delegation?

There are numerous benefits a correct delegation provides. Apart from saving the time by allowing the managers to focus more on the long-term goals, it also improves the collaboration within a team. Still, there is much more to take into account, including:

Productivity – As the business grows, transferring some of the responsibilities to the workforce leaves room to take upon new or tackle more important tasks. Since every member of the team works on their assignment, projects are done quickly and efficiently.

Value – Employees need to feel respected in order to boost their morale and improve corporate culture. Trusting them to do their jobs well is the only way to earn their respect and loyalty.

Performance – Once the task is delegated with a dose of trust, the teammates will work to impress and prove their skills. Therefore, the performance will improve as they are motivated to successfully accomplish their duties.

Flexibility – Delegating tasks means occasionally moving assignments and switching them to other members. This will train the team to be more flexible and develop skills of each and every employee working on the project.

Balance – Being successful is actually being good at balancing tasks. Efficient delegation is ensuring that everyone has an equal amount of work with a realistic deadline.

Collaboration – Delegation builds stronger relationships and team collaboration. In addition, employees will have the freedom to make valuable connections with other staff they don’t usually work with.

How to Delegate

We can say a manager is like a coach who tries to get the perfect score. In order to do so, he needs the right people and a carefully planned strategy. Firstly, he must be familiar with new tactics, and secondly, he must know who is best for each position to make the most out of the game.

So what are the steps to ensure a delegation brings the best results?

Plan

A thriving leader knows which projects should not be delegated, like sharing confidential data and that carries more responsibilities than an employee signed up for. Similarly, he knows the qualities of the working unit.

So the assignments need to be thought through, yet without completely avoiding to test the skills of the members and fearing to give them more than they can chew. Likewise, the task goals need to be clear and precise.

When delegating in project management systems, managers need to be quite specific about the assignment goals. Workers must be informed about project requirements, expectations, and the time of its completion.

Availability

Teamwork is important if a business wants a job to be done well. However, this also includes appropriate collaboration with a manager. The delegates should be able to express their concerns and ask questions about their tasks freely.

Consider every error as room for improvement. The common mistake is assuming that once the tasks are assigned the employees will understand everything the way its meant. Therefore, project managers should always be available to their coworkers and ready to provide feedback.

Space

After the assignments are delegated, managers should not get involved in the team’s business. Though they need to help in case an issue arises, employees should be allowed to have ideas of their own. This also applies for “reverse delegation” or getting the tasks back for a manager to complete them.

As mentioned above, managers are there to coach the team to victory. They shouldn’t do their jobs or micromanage every move they make, so employees need to have their safe space and the ability to contact a supervisor for a helping hand.

Accountability

The key to success in business is a two-way street of back and forth communication. If one party fails to deliver, someone must be held accountable. Moreover, if the problem lies in poorly conducted tasks, then it is the manager who should be blamed. On the other hand, if the employees didn’t follow the clear instructions in a timely manner, they should be considered accountable for the project shortcomings.

Praise

Every person likes to hear a word of praise for their accomplishment, especially in the business environment. When a worker is doing everything right, managers should give them positive feedback to keep motivating their desire for improvements. When your employees understand what should be done and continue to perfect their skills and lead to positive results, it is essential to let them know they are on the right track.

Project management softwares are quite a helpful and highly beneficial, but without well-conducted delegation, they are prone to failure. Though it is not simple to achieve perfection, delegating tasks comes really close to it.

Only with patience, understanding, planning, and guidance can this crucial task be properly conducted. Likewise, only then will the company’s culture, revenue, and overall performance drastically improve and show a steady growth year after year.