Overcoming Negativity with a Positive Attitude

This column is authored by David Wicks, General Dentist, Aurora

Maintaining a positive attitude is a key aspect of coping effectively with daily life. It gives you an optimistic outlook that enables you to avoid negative thinking and habits. Adopting positive thinking as your way life will lead to worthwhile changes in your life, increase happiness and pave the path to success.

Manifestation of Positive Thinking

Developing the state of mind that is linked to positive thinking makes you happier when you are constantly anticipating the most favourable results. With a positive attitude your thoughts are creative and constructive. This type of attitude is also manifested in motivation to accomplish goals and energy to do more.

Being positive helps people in various ways, including expecting success rather than failure, feeling inspired, not giving up when you encounter obstacles and perceiving challenges and failure as blessings and lessons. A positive mind instills belief in your abilities, develops confidence and self-esteem and dwells on situations instead of problems. It helps you recognize and find opportunities.

Benefits of Positivity

Positive thinking promotes success and happiness that can transform your life. If you look at life from a positive perspective, this approach not only affects you and how you feel about the world, it also affects people around you. A strong positive attitude in your life is contagious and is like a beam of light that radiates around you.

A positive approach helps you accomplish your objectives, attain success, become more energetic, inspire others, encounter fewer difficulties and get positive reactions from other people. When you smile at life, life has a tendency to smile back at you.

Steps to Developing Positive Thinking

From making the decision to be happy to listening to motivational podcasts, there are a number of ways to develop positive thinking. If your attitude has been negative and you constantly expect problems and failure, you need to consider changing your thoughts. It is important to discard negative behaviour and thoughts if you want to lead a happy and successful life.

An important step towards positive thinking is to make the choice to be a happier person. Whenever negative thoughts invade your mind, you should repel them and replace them with constructive and positive thoughts.

You need to make the choice to look at life positively. This is a repetitive effort with numerous attempts to gain from all situations, especially when you have been weighed down by negativity in the past.

If you experience resistance within yourself when you try to replace your negative thoughts, resist the urge to give up and keep focusing on the beneficial thoughts that enter your mind.

Make the decision to be more optimistic about life. Look for reasons to smile more frequently than you do. The reasons are always there but you may need to actively search for them from time to time.

Regardless of what your current situation, think positively and anticipate the best results. This will help to change your circumstances in accordance with your expectations.