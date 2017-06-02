Personalized, Contextual & Mobile First Marketing to Drive Greater ROI for Advertising

Today, tech-savvy customers aren’t interested in receiving bulk SMS or emails. Not only do these not stand out, but they don’t provide the level of customization modern customers need, which can harm the outcome of your campaign.

Today’s customers are more discerning than ever, and they expect the product and service information companies deliver to them to take this into account. Instead of one-size-fits-all material, they want highly personalized, intensely interactive, down-to-the-minute accurate content that comes to them through the channels they prefer.

Companies that can learn to deliver this have better chances of enjoying successful campaigns, both now and in the future.

What are The Challenges to Building Personalized Campaigns?

If building highly interactive, personalized responsive email campaigns were easy, everyone would be doing it. Unfortunately, most marketers run into a few hard-to-overcome obstacles during the process. These are as follows:

Measuring Difficulties. For a campaign to be successful, the company needs to be able to measure the results of said campaign. This can be a time-consuming task, especially when a company lacks the mechanism to do it in a streamlined fashion.

Expensive Advertising. Advertising a campaign can be expensive, and this is a deterrent for many companies.

Lacking Technology. Today, creating an end-to-end solution for personalized emails requires a quality technology platform. Companies that don’t have this fall behind.

Database Troubles. Running a successful campaign requires having a comprehensive database of prospect information, which can be difficult for companies to create manually.

Messaging. Messaging is notoriously one of the most difficult aspects of creating outstanding emails. For a campaign to excel, it needs to consider customer profile information and persona type.

Why Investing in Personalized, Responsive Emails Matters

Given the difficulties associated with creating highly personalized emails, some people may wonder if investing in them is worthwhile at all. The answer, however, is yes.

When enterprises launch responsive campaigns, they simplify interaction for the consumer. By delivering a campaign to a mobile device, for example, a company can single-handedly eliminate the requirement that a customer log in to a self-care portal or website.

What’s more, campaigns can be highly personalized based on customer demographic information.

This creates a more unique experience for each customer, and it makes targeting a client easier. Customized campaigns also allow enterprises to send messages that consider a customer’s location, buying history, or recent transactions. This, in turn, makes it easier to attract new customers and keep existing clients.

Finally, investing in personalized, responsive emails and mobile advertising allows an enterprise to streamline the lead generation process. Customers who click messages have information sent to them immediately. Instead of receiving a one-size-fits-all message, they get something related to them and their needs.

This, in turn, helps boost the ROI of your advertising investments and improves customer loyalty through more personalized engagement. It may also lead to more sales through contextual messaging.

To learn more about instant lead generation through personalized advertising and personalized mobile advertising, contact In10s today.

Disclaimer: This column is powered by Microsoft ISV Program