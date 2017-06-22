Mobile App Marketing – Important Strategies That Lead to Success

This column is authored by Jyoti Bharwani, Sr. Content Developer at Space-O Technologies

Did you know that there were approximately 2.8 million applications in the Google Play store, whereas Apple’s App Store had 2.2 million apps as of March 2017? Today, your application is not alone, that is competing for users’ attention.

To get the desired attention from users and targeted audience, you need to develop a next-level of application that stands out from other apps. Moreover, you can’t release your application without any feedback from customers or any real app marketing strategy.

A successful mobile app marketing strategy can make a huge difference and can make your app successful if you do it in a right way. You can yield an immense number of benefits if you planned and executed marketing strategies efficiently.

Moreover, it is essential to comprehend that your main aim must be the end-users of your application. You are mainly dealing with people; therefore, you will need to study their mobile behavior and comprehend the same, before boarding on marketing strategies.

Here are the Important Mobile App Marketing Strategies

Know Your Customers’ Behavior

One of the essential steps is to give attention to your targeted audience so that you can find different ways to engage with them. You need to know them closely and identify their unique behavior patterns.

Every single user of your app is unique, and each user, who uses different mobile devices behave differently. For example, younger users can easily adopt latest technologies like Android and the iPhone, whereas business owners or professionals mainly prefer to purchase tablets, business phones, etc.

One of the easiest ways to know or analyze the behavior is to study your mobile website’s traffic. With the type of visitors, you will come to know the kind of device they are using, their requirements and more. In addition to this, you can also conduct surveys related to customers so that you can understand them better and deliver them their desired services.

Discover Your Niche

To differentiate your mobile application in this competitive world, you can do is introduce features of your app that no other app has or target a specific niche. However, these strategies are not equally limited.

Monetizing Your Application

It is also an essential mobile app marketing step to make your app successful. You can choose a monetization model for your application. However, the monetization models are mainly depending on the type of the app that you have developed.

Basically, there are three models to choose from:

In-app Advertising – If you are choosing in-app advertising, you need to make your app free and earn revenue through by ads only.

Paid Model – Users of the app need to pay to download and use the application.

Freemium Model – When it comes to freemium mode, you can provide a scaled down version of the app for free and charge for the full version of the app.

However, you can also customize different models and earn maximum profit from your developed application. Various options are obtainable to choose from.

Always Consider Your Main Aim in Mind

You need to keep in mind your main objective and it should be providing your targeted audience and customers with the maximum number of benefits that they have ever gotten from any other mobile app.

You should always remember that the customers are the real to the success of your app, so you need to see that whether your customers are satisfied with the services that you delivered. To do this, you have to interact with your audience on a daily basis.

Keep providing them with unique and attractive deals and offer them useful location-based information that would be helpful for them. Moreover, you can also help them to share that information with their circle on social media networks through mobile.

Furthermore, you can include a poll or a rating option in your app so that you can generate feedback from your users and improve your app if required. App marketing plays an important role and it helps you to connect directly with your end-users. You can take maximum benefit of it and try to deliver your audience the wonderful user experience from your app.

Enhance Your Marketing Strategy

Now, you need to move ahead and enhance your marketing strategy. It comprises a lengthy and long-lasting process of planning like developing a team, who can handle different aspects of the plan, collect and process user information, select the right mobile platforms for marketing your application and so on.

For your promotional efforts, you also need to decide upon the time-period. For this, you need to comprehend whether you want short-term or long-term promotion for your mobile service or product.

Further, you need to decide how to plan, maintain and execute the various stages of the app marketing process in any case if you wanted a long-term commitment. You can also decide to price your application that it fixes into a commercial venture. You also need to make a thorough plan for this app pricing aspect also.

Optimizing for the App Store

It is important to ensure that your application has the right keywords in its title and description that is a lot like the need to optimize your website for search engines. This way, more and more users can find you and about your app.

If you are thinking that it is minor, but it is the biggest thing because when your app doesn’t appear when users type relevant keywords in the search bar. So, this is the reason why various mobile app development companies are giving important on app store optimization and considered as an integral part of the development process.

So, these are the top mobile app marketing strategies that you can consider while marketing your application and make your app successful.