An app launched on the app store, doesn’t guarantee its success. It doesn’t become an overnight sensation. There’s a lot of hard work that goes behind making an app successful and the hero of the story is App Store Optimization (ASO). A very broad term, ASO comprises of a lot of technicalities. Keywords indexing, app store research, etc. are just a few of the things that collectively form ASO. Let’s learn what ASO is and how its efficiency can be improved to strengthen app promotion.

What Is App Store Optimization?

Before we take a dive into the process of enhancing the efficiency of ASO in favour of our app, let’s first understand what ASO is. ASO, an abbreviation for App Store Optimization, is the process of putting your app out in the front on the app store with the use of proper keywords, title, app description, etc. It is, in many ways similar to Search Engine Optimization (SEO) but, is strictly restricted to the optimization of app in the app store.

Why Do We Need ASO?

As discussed in the beginning, an app needs a propellant to become famous. ASO is the required fuel to propel your app to fame. With App Store Optimization applied properly, the app becomes visible to the users, thus, enhancing downloads of your app. It also helps in increasing the ratings and reviews of the app, in turn, increasing its demand.

How To Increase ASO Algorithm Efficiency?

1. Appropriate String Length For App Title

The commonly accepted length of characters for an app title is in between 65-75 characters. The keywords have to be included in this range while keeping in mind that the keywords can’t be overused in a title. For best results, brevity in the title should be maintained and keywords should be used effectively and efficiently.

2. Using The Most Relevant Keywords

Any optimisation works in accordance with a trend. For your app to get indexed properly and show up in the search, it is highly important that relevant keywords are used. To find the relevant keywords, a proper analysis on the most searched keywords with respect to your app should be carried out. Observing the market trend can also help in providing a proper orientation to this process. A mobile application development company can come in handy to perform these enormous and time consuming tasks for you as they’ve the expertise and tools to perform the required analysis and research.

3. Frequency For ASO Updates

It is essential for app owners to periodically update their keywords, check for market trends, etc. This practice maintains your app’s relevance at all times in the app store. However, anything shouldn’t be overdone and it goes for mobile apps as well. Too much or too frequent changes in the optimisation process could make your difficult to locate by the users in the app store as they might be looking for something else while there would be different keywords indexing with your app, or there could be a title conflict where users might be searching for a different name while you’d have already changed it. Conversely, when used with caution, it can increase the app’s visibility. For example, including high ranking keywords in the app, using tools to monitor and analyse the trends and most importantly to wait patiently until the new keywords get indexed, can help the app in many ways. A mobile app development company can help in digging out the best keywords for your app because they know the market and the trends that can help popularise your app.

4. Know The Difference & Balance It Out

It is not always advisable to use only popular keywords or keywords that your competitors are using. It is advisable to use a mix of popular and competitive keywords because most of the times a user searches for an app using keyword(s) that are based on the type of app he’s looking for and not typically for an app that he knows about. For instance, if wants to use a restaurant app, he could just key in the words restaurant or food app. These are called short tail keywords. So, remember to prepare a homogenous mixture of appropriate keywords that are useful and work in favour of the app.

5. Shed The Excess Baggage

It is always good to know what’s holding you back and the reason for your lag. With the tools available, and the right mobile app development company by your side, analyse the keywords that are hindering the indexing process and/or are utilising the space unwantedly and delete them. This at times improves the app store ranking of the app, making it visible to the users.

6. Analyse The App Store Fashion

An app store search differs from a search engine indexing in a lot of ways viz., when a search is conducted on a search engine, the entire phrase is searched and the relevant keywords are indexed whereas, in an app store search, the search string is considerably small generally going up to a maximum of 4-5 words. Therefore, the title, description, and the content for the app in the app store must be kept precise and to the point.

Coda: App Store Optimization is ‘THE’ feature that promotes an app on the app store, and the future of an app depends entirely on how meticulously the ASO process is discussed and implemented as it can lift your app to glory or push it into obscurity. It is a powerful tool and should be used with precision and caution.