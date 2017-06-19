5 Reasons Why Your Business Infrastructure Needs Automation

If we look at fast-growing organizations, we come across one common factor, strong infrastructure. Businesses, whether it is a non-profit organization or a standard franchise set-up, no amount of growth is possible without some form of basic infrastructure support. To put it in simple words, infrastructure is a system upon which a business can build itself.

This structure can entail systems for communication, operations, equipment and various processes which set the ground for further operations. Imagine building a home, the first step would be to lay a sturdy base, strong enough to hold up the walls. The same principle applies to businesses. The Stronger the infrastructure, the better a business can operate and perform day-to-day functions with ease.

But how exactly can a business determine infrastructural needs or boost its existing framework? For a business, yet to be set up, it could be easy to plan ahead of time and build an infrastructure which meets modern-day-requirements. But what about all those businesses which have been in the industry for years or even decades? Who would agree to tear down the infrastructure and build a new one? Most will refuse to do so, mainly due to the high cost and timely execution.

In all this chaos, business automation is gradually gaining the approval of many. While many businesses seek additional IT support services to manage current tasks and processes, deal with customers and oversee production, they fail to understand the importance of IT being a core infrastructural component. Business automation isn’t simply switching from manual-to-automated process. There’s a whole lot more to this new-age concept. Value-addition, defined processes, maximum cohesion and task management are just a few of the many dimensions of business process automation.

Automation solutions have been developed for a wide range of business functions and some are designed to meet the infrastructural needs of a business. Most are designed to cater to specific processes and tasks, leaving little room for integration at infrastructural level. Though many consider automation as a costly investment, the benefits far outweigh the price tag.

Let’s look at 5 reasons why your business infrastructure needs automation:

Stronger, Improved Communication

Communication should be consistent, easy and free of barriers. No matter the size of the organization, communication is taking place at any given time of the day. Whether it’s an employee contacting a customer or a manager delegating tasks to workers, flow of information is constant.

As a smart business owner, you want to make sure the information flow remains undisrupted, fast and easy. With a manual communication system in place, businesses juggle different communication mediums such as voice calls, emails and chat, which can be a nightmare. But with automation, communication can be integrated into a single platform. Alongside that, businesses can make use of smart features such as automated calling, email reminders and so much more.

At the end of the day, businesses want to ensure that any kind of communication taking place within the organization is easy to track and transparent.

Streamlined, Connected Workflow

For your business to produce anything, anything at all, you need to have a well-defined workflow. This can include a multiple interconnected tasks and activities which make it possible to produce output. Some workflows can be extremely complex due to tasks dependencies and constraints.

However, automation has proved to strengthen and manage complex workflows without the need of consistent human support. By powering workflow with automation technology, businesses can avoid process management pitfalls such as bottlenecks and delays. Automation can streamline processes and define parameters for consistency in operations.

Faster Delivery and Happy Customers

The equation is simple, faster production, faster delivery and happier customers. The fate of any business depends on how well they please their customers. Satisfied and delighted customers can bring in more potential customers, continuously expanding the customer base and enabling businesses to reach out to bigger, broader markets. Businesses which manage to get their goods to customers faster take the winning spot.

With so many options out there in the market, no customer would put up with a slow delivery process. But how can a business speed up its delivery if the operational infrastructure is weak? To create a robust workflow, automation is the best fit. Since all processes are programmed to function at a certain speed and within a defined time-frame. The result? A continuous flow of production with little or no barriers. At the end of the day, businesses want to ensure their customers have a worthy experience that pushes positive word-of-mouth recommendations. Not only does this impact profit margins, but also brings up the number of loyal customers and enhances customer retention.

Minimized costs

Do you know how many dollars go down the drain due to resource wastage? Businesses are losing millions without even knowing it. Most resources are drained in processes which bring no value in monetary form. Alongside material resources used up in processes, time is another major resource which is wasted and cannot be replaced. In the corporate world, losing time means losing money. However, automation can help bring down those costs.

The core mission of automation is to streamline processes, increase production and reduce resource wastage that is likely to occur in manual workflows. Through automation, businesses can detect slow processes, usage of resources and measure time, enabling them to point out problem areas and seek immediate rectification. Business automation is curbing costs and is giving businesses the power to efficiently manage their budget.

Capacity Utilization

Every dollar spent on a resource should bring back a dollar if not more. Whether you are spending on hiring new employees or plan to purchase equipment, you want the most return from each resource. But how can you bring in returns if most of your processes are manual-based and with hard-to-measure results.

Automation solutions can help companies measure and maximize return on investments, define parameters for process completion and control output. Which basically means, all resources can be allocated with specific tasks and can take on a defined role within the organization. Since everything is performing according to what is assigned, transparency becomes a norm at even the minutest task-level. The remarkable thing about process automation is that almost every aspect of business functioning becomes measurable and controllable in real-time. Managers, supervisors and even executives can get an in-depth view of operation streams, employee performance and machine integration.

No doubt business automation is fast becoming a need at basic infrastructure level now. Many leaders are recognizing the importance of automation and are pointing towards it’s bright future. However, a majority still seem skeptical regarding automation and its primary use, blaming it to be a key reason for layoffs and redundancy. But the truth is far from this unsupported claim put forward by many. With man and machine working alongside, performance can improve in unimaginable ways.

Business automation is helping turn around businesses and opening doors to higher efficiency and improved ROIs. Automation technologies are transforming traditional and mostly outdated processes, enabling businesses to dominate markets all over the world. The era of technology is what we all live in now, so why not embrace it and implement technological tools to help our businesses grow?