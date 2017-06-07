Some Important Applications Of Virtual Reality Technology

Virtual reality is one of the offshoots of mobile technology and it has impacted on human lives in so many ways. This is why virtual reality app development has become one of the most successful aspects of apps development.

There are several applications of virtual reality technology in human lives. Some of them will be discussed here. In most applications, it is used with the head mounted displays (HMD), data gloves and a tracking system that has been built in it. They are the necessary tools to be able to operate within the virtual reality environment.

Application in the military

One of the fields where virtual reality has been adopted is in the military. It has been adopted by all the three military services – air force, navy and army. VR is being put to different uses in the military. It is used to train soldiers in a simulated battlefield. This gives soldiers the opportunity to learn without the risk of being killed or injured.

They can simulate many kinds of battle field scenarios. All the scenarios include flight simulation, medical administration in the battlefield, virtual boot camps and several other scenarios. Virtual reality can also be used to treat post-traumatic stress. The triggers of the crisis will be simulated for the purpose of the treatment. When the patients are exposed to the triggers often, they will gradually get over the trauma.

Application in real estate

VR is used to view the plan of a building. This gives a 3 dimensional image. What architects and developers do is to upload all the virtual versions of the proposed buildings on their virtual reality database and their prospective clients can view the structures from there. It is just like viewing structures that are yet to be built. This is why there are two main categories of architects now – the ones that have adopted virtual reality and the ones that being run out of business.

Estate agents can also upload the virtual or real images of real homes to be sold. So, instead of taking prospective clients to different locations, they can just view them through the virtual reality head mounted display units from the comfort of their homes or offices. It saves you and them time, effort and even cash for fuel that would have been dissipated into taking them there.

Application in cinemas

A lot of cinemas have adopted VR technology now. They distribute head mounted display units to all viewers for each movie. When the effect of this unit is combined with powerful speakers that have been scattered all over the hall or theatre, it gives serious immersion. You will be engaged and fully immersed in the movie. In fact, you will feel like you are a part of the movie.

This is why movies are six times as interesting when viewed through VR head mounted display units. And horror movies are twenty times more real and scarier when watched on virtual reality platform.

Application in automobile manufacturing

Ford, a popular automobile giant has already embraced virtual reality in the process of manufacturing vehicles. Prototypes of any proposed vehicle will be uploaded on the virtual reality platform where several engineers can view and make necessary recommendations before the actual vehicle is manufactured. This saves a lot of money, time and effort. The vehicle is only produced when all the engineers are satisfied with the virtual prototype. Plans are already in top gear to incorporate virtual reality technology into Toyota’s manufacturing process.

Application in the medical field

Surgeons now make use of virtual reality to figure out all the positions of unwanted tumors in the body of their patients. This will enable them determine the best incision positions to be able to remove the tumors without any form of complications. It presents every part of human body as clearly as possible. There are several other medical applications of VR. Virtual reality has been adopted in the treatment of phobia by exposing the patient to relevant simulated phobia. Take acrophobia (fear of heights) for instance. Heights are being simulated for acrophobic patients. The more they are exposed to height the more the fear reduces gradually.

Virtual reality is now used for robotic surgery where robots perform surgeries under the control of surgeons. This increases speed, accuracy and effectiveness of surgery processes and it also gives the surgeon some form of convenience as they won’t be the one to perform the task.

Another kind of surgery is telesurgery. This is a ground-breaking innovation where a surgeon performs surgery on a patient in another location. Virtual reality is also used for training process. The effect of the application of different drugs can be simulated.

Application in aviation

VR is being used to simulate a flying experience to train and test trainee pilots. Every pilot has to pass the simulation tests several times before he can fly a real plane. The simulation feels like flying a plane in the air. This is one of the oldest applications of virtual reality.

Application in museums

The images of the collection of items in several museums are being uploaded on virtual reality platforms by app developers. When this is concluded, viewers will have access to those museums. They will be able to view different museums with their virtual reality head mounted display units from the comfort of their location. They will be able to view the items in different museums located in different continents right from one spot. This is nothing but convenience.

With the virtual reality glasses or head mounted display units, viewers are able to walk through every part of the museum and see what is inside every compartment. If the museum has rooms, viewers can also walk into every room. They can sometimes adjust the size or position of each item with their data gloves. They can also view every item from different angles because they are3 dimensional images.

Application in education

VR has been adopted in education too. It improves teaching and learning. With virtual reality, a large group of students can interact with one another within a 3 dimensional environment. Instead of going on excursion to witness certain industrial processes, it can be simulated on virtual reality platforms. This enhances understanding and also makes learning fun for students.

Application in business

Virtual reality has also been adopted in business. It is now being used for virtual tours of a business environment, training of new employees and this also gives new employees a 360 degree view of every product.

In conclusion, the applications of virtual reality technology are infinite as more applications are being developed everyday. Besides, the technology is very far from being fully utilized.