App Store Optimization Strategies to Justify Your ASO Efforts

Without App Store Optimization, it’s very difficult to find your application on the app stores. Here I’m going to discuss ASO Strategies that you need to use in 2017.

What is App Store Optimization (ASO)?

App Store Optimization (ASO) is the process of increasing the visibility of mobile apps to rank higher in the app store search results. The ASO is important because higher the rank of your app on the app store, the more visible it is to a potential customer.

If you are not serious about ASO, you are losing your customers…

Try these App Store Optimization Strategies to Drive More Downloads

Make a large list of keywords

First, make a list of keywords that relate to your app. Add both keywords and long tail keywords in the list. There are many keyword search tools available, just enter a specific word in the search box and it will show you all the words that relate to your entered word.

We would suggest you to use Sensor Tower and Mobile Action to gather the data. You can see the competition by using these tools. It will show you how likely you will rank in the top 10 for a keyword. So, the keywords analysis is necessary.

If you don’t want to do this, then hire SEO executives. They know how to search and analyze each and every keyword. Ask them about top ten keywords that have a chance to come on top on the App Store. It is one of most important App Store Optimization Strategies that you must need to do.

App name and description

After choosing top ten keywords for your app now you know the title of your app. But keep in mind app names are truncated at 23 characters (iOS) and 30 characters (Android) so keeping them short is critical. We must say that your app title and description is everything. App Title draws the attention of users. Make sure your focus keyword should be in the title and also throughout the app description.

So, create a well-written copy that contains the strategically placed keywords and tells about your app. Write its benefits and how it differs from the rest. The first three sentences grab the more attention so write it proper and attractive. Your app description is something that ultimately convinces users to download your app.

App icon plays important part in ASO

Your app icon and cover suitable to your app, should be clearly sound about your app. People will definitely judge your app by its icon and cover. The app icon plays the important part in ASO because it is the first impression that people have about your app.

To create a quick recognition for your app, use app logo as an app icon. So, design a simple and memorable icon that immediately conveys the audience. It really boosts your downloads. If conversions increase on websites because of high-quality and attractive images, you can bet the same principle’s at work in the App Store.

It focuses on the app design principles to keep in mind when creating your app icon and splash image. It will increase your downloads and will also improve reviews and ratings.

User appropriate screenshots

People are visual creatures so everyone might not read the app description. They will definitely first see the screenshots. You can upload maximum five screenshots and first two screenshots are very important. It will grab users’ attention. So showcase your most significant screenshots first.

Show the key features in the five screenshots. You can boost your app downloads if you have a real idea and knowledge of how screenshots perform better. So, flaunt attractive and real screenshots that tell about your app. You can use real-time screenshots. For example, take a picture of someone when he/she using your app. It will be very impressive for your app.

Make an eye-catching video

How can video be helpful to draw users to your app? Let’s understand it with a good example; have you remembered the recent blockbuster film Baahubali 2? Of course, yes! They’ve released its trailer first so it grabbed everyone’s attention by the releasing an interesting trailer and make money.

Same as in mobile apps, it is necessary to make an eye-catching video that shows about your app how it works and how it differs from the rest. It is highlighting the key features. But keep it short and simple with great sound quality. The video is one of the most powerful ways to get your message across about your app. You might think we’re biased, but we’re definitely not the only ones saying it.

It can help you boost your app visibility, increase user engagement and retention, and get more (qualified) downloads. And that’s without mentioning branding and SEO benefits. But first, consider your audience while you are making a video.

Also, use an analytics tool to stay on track.