45 Legendary Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs

An entrepreneur is someone who organises and manages any enterprise, especially a business, usually with considerable initiative and risk. Ever wondered how the likes of Richard Branson, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, J.K Rowling and many others became successful entrepreneurs? Believe it or not they know what it’s like to launch a new business and to start from the beginning. These successful entrepreneurs have worked their way up to the top and created a powerful name for themselves and for their business. Despite becoming successful entrepreneurs, the journey might not have always been an effortless one either but it’s what you learn on the way that counts within business.

So whether you’re already in the process of launching your own business or you’ve been thinking about it and in need of some motivational advice, we’ve put together this feature which outlines 45 legendary quotes from some of the most successful entrepreneurs in history and around the globe! You might not be able to relate to each of the 45 quotes but hopefully you’ll get to the bottom of this feature having gained some advice along the way and feeling a bit more empowered.

1) “You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over.”

Richard Branson – Founder and Chairman of The Virgin Group

2) “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.”

Henry Ford – Founder of Ford Motor Company

4) “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”

Walt Disney – Founder of the Walt Disney Company

5) “If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. It’s the hard that makes it great.”

Tom Hanks – Actor and Filmmaker

7) “Success is most often achieved by those who don’t know that failure is inevitable.”

Coco Chanel – Fashion Designer and Businesswoman

8) “So go ahead. Fall down. The world looks different from the ground.”

Oprah Winfrey – Media Proprietor, Talk Show Host, Actress, Producer and Philanthropist

10) “Everyone has an idea, but it’s really about executing the idea and attracting other people to help you with the idea.”

Jack Dorsey – Co-Founder and CEO of Twitter

11) “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

Thomas Edison – Inventor and Businessman

13) “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships.”

Michael Jordan – Professional Basketball Player

14) “Whatever you do, be different – that was the advice my mother gave me, and I can’t think of better advice for an entrepreneur. If you’re different, you will stand out.”

Anita Roddick – Founder of The Body Shop

16) “Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.”

Albert Einstein – Physicist

17) “Make your team feel respected, empowered, and genuinely excited about the company’s mission.”

Tim Westergren – Founder of Pandora

19) “It is better to risk starving to death than surrender. If you give up on your dreams, what’s left?”

Jim Carrey – Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter and Producer

20) “Fearlessness is like a muscle. I know from my own life that the more I exercise it the more natural it becomes to not let my fears run me.”

Arianna Huffington – Co-Founder of The Huffington Post

22) “I don’t want the fear of failure to stop me from doing what I really care about.”

Emma Watson – Actress, Model and Activist

23) “Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn’t matter to me. Going to bed at night saying we’ve done something wonderful, that’s what matters to me.”

Steve Jobs – Founder and CEO of Apple

25) “Success if walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.”

Winston Churchill – British Prime Minister

26) “I get excited by being told it’s not been done before or it’s not possible. Why? Let’s find a different way to do it and let’s do it. Now, that’s exciting!”

Victoria Beckham – Businesswoman, Fashion designer and Model

28) “Don’t expect anything from anybody, work hard, put your head down, be good at what you do and good stuff will happen…”

Deborah Meaden – Dragon’s Den Investor

29) “The world is changing very fast. Big will not beat small anymore. It will be the fast beating the slow.”

Rupert Murdoch – Media Mogul

31) “It’s fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.”

Bill Gates – Founder and CEO of Microsoft

32) “The most dangerous poison is the feeling of achievement. The antidote is to every evening think what can be done better tomorrow.”

Ingvar Kamprad – Founder of Ikea

34) “Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit.”

Conrad Hilton – Founder of The Hilton Hotels chain

35) “So often people are working hard at the wrong thing. Working on the right thing is probably more important than working hard.”

Caterina Fake – Co-Founder of Flickr

37) “Don’t take too much advice. Most people who have a lot of advice to give — with a few exceptions — generalize whatever they did. Don’t over-analyze everything. I myself have been guilty of over-thinking problems. Just build things and find out if they work.”

Ben Silbermann – Founder of Pinterest

38) “The fastest way to change yourself is to hang out with people who are already the way you want to be.”

Reid Hoffman – Co-Founder of LinkedIn

40) “Failure is simply the opportunity to being again, this time more intelligently.”

Henry Ford – Founder of Ford Motor Company

41) “If you do the things that are easier first, then you can actually make a lot of progress.”

Mark Zuckerberg – Founder and CEO of Facebook

43) “Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical.”

Howard Schultz – CEO of Starbucks

44) “We see our customers as invited guests to a party, and we are the hosts. It’s our job everyday to make every important aspect of the customer experience a little bit better.”

Jeff Bezos – Founder and CEO of Amazon

This successful entrepreneurs feature has been interspersed with individual quote images where the full version of the infographic, created by Total processing, can be viewed here. These legendary quotes will not only get stuck in your head (in a good way) but will help to inspire you for your very own business venture.

