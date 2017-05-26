How to Not Suck at Design, a 5 Minute Guide for the Non-Designer

If you don’t believe you can learn design, just remember what our legendary friend David Eric Grohl said about learning new things: I never took lessons to play the drums. I never took lessons to play the guitar. I just sort of figured it out. I think that if you’re passionate about something and you’re driven and you’re focused, you can do anything you want to do in life. — Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters With Mr. Grohl’s words in mind, are you ready for your crash course? Buckle up buttercup, here we go in no particular order: 1. Use plenty of contrast The background and font color should be different enough to not cause eyestrain. Typically black text on white backgrounds tends to be the most legible. Stay away from the light gray, yellows and greens. If you have to squint to read then you know you have a problem.

2. Almost Black is easier to read than Black If you have the choice, try using the color #333333 RGB (51,51,51) instead of pure black for your text. Pure black on white jiggles for the eye and makes the letters hard to focus on. 3. Important Content First Layout the most important information first to clearly support the primary use case of your app or website. Important content should be visible without zooming or scrolling or tapping. Lets view some examples of good visual hierarchy in the wild.

Instagram (below, on the left) puts a clear focus on the photo/video posted by the user. Pinterest (below, on the right), creates visual hierarchy by pinning their search bar to the top followed by their nice grid below. Pinterest is very intentional about having their search box as the first item on the page. Read More: How to Manage a Virtual Office Search is the core function of the app, folks use Pinterest to discover and browse. Lets look at two more examples

Spotify (below, on the left) clearly is celebrating the album artwork and song title first and player controls second. Even though the player controls are secondary, Spotify gives more weight to the play and pause button over fast forward and reverse. Facebook (below, on the right), looking very similar to Instagram, chooses to put the content of your friend front and center.

4. Align all the things The fastest way to fix something that feels off or janky is to make sure the alignment is not off. When designers talk about the need to use a “grid” they are trying to alert the team to the issue of mis-alignment. Fixing alignment is one of the easiest improvements we can make to any app or website and instantly makes an app or website look 10x better.

Lets look at another alignment example, this time from medium.com

Here is a web layout I tweaked from Medium.com — how does this look to you?

Does anything feel off about this layout?

Hint: notice the alignment on the left edge. How does it look?

On the left I highlighted the visual river caused by mis-alignment, on the right I simply left aligned all the major content blocks.