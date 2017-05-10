How to Network Your Way to Success, According to Dale Carnegie

This curated post is authored by Elle Kaplan, Founder & CEO, Lexion Capital

7 hacks from Dale Carnegie that will help you connect with anyone.

Studies say that over 70 percent of people have found their jobs through networking. And you can safely bet that successful entrepreneurs didn’t get to the top by living in a bubble.

Now more than ever, networking is a necessity to stay ahead in business.

So how do you pull it off?

While networking seems like an intimidating and daunting task, it’s not really that difficult especially if you heed the advice of Dale Carnegie, the author of one of the best-selling books of all time, “How to Win Friends and Influence People”.

Dale Carnegie had come up with surefire ways that will help you connect effectively with people and you can apply them to your networking efforts. Over time, you will build important connections that will be valuable to you and your goals in the long run, whether it’s to land that perfect job or attract potential prospects to support your business ventures.

Here are some of Dale Carnegie’s tips for effective networking:

1. Come out of your shell

“If you want to conquer fear, don’t sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.” — Dale Carnegie

Not all of us are extroverts who can just show up and light up the room with a take-charge attitude. In fact, about nearly 60% of adults are shy according to studies.

But if you can make yourself come out of your shell and get out there to conquer the world, your chances of being successful (not only in networking but in your other ventures) will be huge. Don’t let your comfort zoneprevent you from achieving success in life. Remember, nobody is born being great at networking; just like any other skill they had to take baby-steps to improve over time.

2. Have a plan

“If you believe in what you are doing, then let nothing hold you up in your work. Much of the best work of the world has been done against seeming impossibilities. The thing is to get the work done.” — Dale Carnegie

What is it that you want to specifically network for? Do you want to meet people that have the same interests? Do you want to market your products and services? Are you looking for opportunities to add someone as part of your team? Knowing what you intend to do is a big step in creating the most effective path to get you to where you want to be. Look for events related to your networking intentions and plan to attend with a prepared agenda, in case you have to discuss your business with the people you will meet.

3. Be in the right place with the right people

“If you want to gather honey, don’t kick over the beehive.”

Go to events where people that you intend to meet will be attending. Successful people hang out with equally successful colleagues to exchange ideas and build relationships. Find events that will take you right where the action is and get ready to introduce yourself. Make sure you have your business cards ready and you’ve practiced your elevator speech, fluid and adaptable, before going to the event.

4. Be yourself. Be genuine

“When dealing with people, remember you are not dealing with creatures of logic, but creatures of emotion.”

Dale Carnegie stresses the importance of being genuine and sincere when dealing with people especially during the initial meeting. Show them what you got and be memorable yet give them a chance to shine as well. Give them sincere compliments and listen to what they have to say. By paying attention to the people you interact with, you will be dealt with the same courtesy and trust and camaraderie will more likely be established.

5. Smile. Know how to present yourself and your business

“You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.”

Be pleasant and courteous so you can draw more positivity from the people around you that will let them open up to you because they will develop a genuine liking for you. Be confident on the way you introduce yourself and what you have to offer to help them, not just with their businesses but with life, in general. And please, remember their names.

6. Speak, ask, listen, connect

“The royal road to a man’s heart is to talk to him about the things he treasures most.”

You will definitely speak while meeting others in your networking efforts but asking and listening to others speak is just as (if not more important). A two-way communication must always exist during your interaction. Learn from what others have experienced or their ideas that may also be relevant to your line of work, lifestyle, hobbies or business. Remember, connection is not possible with just one person’s point of view or persona.

7. Follow up

“Take a chance! All life is a chance. The man who goes farthest is generally the one who is willing to do and dare.”

Successful people do not consider one meeting enough. They follow up, Today’s modern technology gives us no excuse not to be able to keep in touch or follow up despite distance or time. Shoot an email or send a thank you card after a meeting. If possible, give them a phone call and mention instances or information that you have discussed during your previous meeting or any other tidbits that are relevant to their business or organization. In the end, they will remember you for your courteousness and may extend another invitation to collaborate for future projects or ventures.

Call to action

If you liked these tips, check out my website for more, and follow me on Medium. If you have any networking tips to add to the list, I’d love to hear them!

Disclaimer: This is a curated post. The statements, opinions and data contained in this column are solely those of the individual authors and contributors and not that of iamwire or the editor(s). The article was originally published by the author here.