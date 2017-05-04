Market Galee – How Our Startup is Helping Agriculture Ecosystem Perform Efficiently

Market Galee is not my first startup, after couple of failed startups before; after deep introspection on my failed projects I found that I was not adding enough value to my customer’s lives. The restlessness of not adding value made me nervous and I started getting feeling of helplessness and nothingness. It’s high time that I overcome this fear and start positively. This excitement of adding value made me think differently and I started introspecting and viewing the world from a different angle.

In a summer break of 2016, one of my classes in Cornell University while taking a break in Sage hall, I was reading a FB post of farmer suicides in India. It touched my soul. I, initiated discussion with my close buddy Ranju Chougle in India, he too echoed a similar sentiment.

We started thinking about controllable variables in Agri business and interviewed 75 farmers via SKPYE in India along with students from Belgaum, Kolhapur and parallely collected data from Govt on pricing trends of produce items at state level and found that this industry can be managed in better way and we can make our farmer’s lives more profitable, empower our brokers, wholesalers in a big way.

I had doubts about the idea of helping farmers in India. I decided to talk to my one of my favourite buddy of my MBA Class, Krishnan Veer, an IIT Grad. He said “Zak adding value to our country’s farmers is one of the best things, which can be done from our education and experiences. This is like a boost to Market Galee.

Market Galee won second place in Cornell Shark Tank 2016 and I got a congratulation note on linkedin from my close buddy Shantanu Baraskar from Mumbai asking how he can add value to our farmers. He is our Marketing Guru and head marketing activities. We have determined to embark this adventurous journey of adding value to our farmers and brokers of Agri business in India and overseas by making their trade easy.

Market Galee offers a cohesive platform to connect all parties of produce business in India. It helps normalizing produce market by creating a seamless access to any Farmers (growers) to connect directly with Trading Brokers, Wholesalers, Retailers, Consumers and vice-versa, by creating new transparent trade relationships and helping companies compete and grow. As an electronic platform aimed at providing market transparency, Market Galee will allow all participants to share information (pricing data, product type, quantity, product description) with not only the direct consumer, but with each other. This will allow a more efficient market, especially for Traders.

Finally, this may or may not be the business you want to be part of but the LEAF one can take out is adding value to the customers, one can make the journey worthwhile.