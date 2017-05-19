Healthmir – A Made in India Health Engagement Platform

HealthMir as a company aims at developing a health engagement platform that places health content, knowledge and experience sharing at the centre of their engagement engine to enable holistic health condition management, through better Decision Support Ecosystem, for getting Healthcare Services and solutions. You may not only interact with healthcare service providers on the platform to get immediate resolution to your health condition, but also get health support packages and knowledge centres for better disease management.

“Sympler – Your Health Buddy” is our flagship product. We use dual power play of content and an empathising AI interface to solve the problem of information support and enable a smart decision making process. With India’s first AI health chatbot model powered by credible, Indianised, relevant and easy to handle health information, we want to introduce a health buddy in every Indian’s Life. Sympler is soon to be launched in Hindi version as well. It holds the potential of becoming Health Buddy of every Indian.

Feature of Sympler

Artificial intelligent chat bot which helps users to better understand symptoms and diseases

Access to credible and relevant health content, both in text and video form

Allows assessment of health risks through Health Risk Assessment Tools

Online consultation-through text messaging as well as audio-consultation

We also have portal for corporate which helps HR of firms to keep track of health of the employees of firm. Employees can avail benefits of various online and offline events like zumba, yoga, spinal assessment etc., from our corporate package through our portal.

The Team

HealthMir is a brainchild of three IIT-IIM Graduates Me (Abhash Kumar), Mr. Gitesh Gupta and Mr. Rohit Gupta operating under the apt leadership of Dr. Praneet Kumar, Ex-director Fortis Healthcare and Ex-CEO Radiant Life care Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vijay Srivastava, executive director-HR at TNS Global-Kantar (A WPP Company) and Mr. Chetan Kejriwal, Associate Director, Big-Four.

Where We Fit In

As a health company we believe that many health concerns gets aggravated because of misunderstandings of symptoms or late diagnosis. Attitude of trivialising health issues also is the cause for same. Our major focus, through a smart artificial intelligent tool powered by video content, is to educate health consumers around the importance of early symptom diagnosis, pre and post treatment health management and to support better decision making around choice of health facility (highlighting the importance of super-speciality). People don’t understand what health problem they have and where they have to go for getting treatment for the problem. We are here to change this scenario.

Start and dont give up, success will automatically follow.