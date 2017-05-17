Coworking Spaces Versus Traditional Offices for Startups

Coworking is a simple concept! This is based off of the idea that people like to be around each other and work in a Collaborative atmosphere that is exciting and friendly.
A shared office where like-minded people from many backgrounds and corporations come together to work. It is a new concept that is gaining traction globally. Here I am going to explain about the difference in a coworking space and owning a Private Office.
1. In a coworking space, you don’t have to be alone; in a private office, you are alone.
Most of the coworking spaces offer isolated areas, where you can work in concentration only if it is a requirement, however you don’t have to be alone as you would be in a private office. Humans are social and just being around other people increases quality of life & work. Additionally, most such spaces host events and meetings on how to grow a business.
2. In a coworking space, there are opportunities for spontaneous collaboration; in a private office, collaboration comes only from happenstances.
The loveliness of this work to have occasions to work together. Knowledge, experience, and connections can be shared simply through the day-to-day exchanges.
3. In a coworking space, we can work with shared resources; in a private office, you must personally invest in all the resources you need.
Coworking spaces come fully loaded with furniture, Tea/Coffee, High Speed internet, Printing/Scan Copy. This serves you as a Plug and play office.
4. In a coworking space, the pass is issued towards your own affordability; in a private office, the lease agreements are issued toward property owner profit.
Coworking memberships are on average, around 40% of the cost of leasing an office. Plus these spaces don’t require 1-3 year lease agreements that many private office spaces enter into, there is a less risk involved in the capital expenditure which is needed to transfer into to a coworking space instead of a private office.
5. In a coworking space, it is obvious to be productive; in a private office, you are forced to be Productive
While there are many more differences between the two, above I have mentioned a few points that show about how curious people would be in working with a coworking space, we encourage you to try one out for a day to see how you like it!
Another thing we can consider is the alternative to co-working space providers which come in the form of business centers. Business centers provide both private cabins and shared working spaces, that may or may not have all the traditional elements of a co -working spaces or not but of course guarantee cost cutting.
Another benefit is the access to the meeting and training rooms that business centers usually provide at hourly rental rates.