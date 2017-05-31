AngularJS vs React – War of Facts | An Infographic

Certain things remain unchecked in the web world, especially when it comes to major developer frameworks, AngularJS and ReactJS. Both the frameworks are easy to use and have a high potential of building cutting-edge mobile and web applications. So which one is better?

Well, both have their pros and cons. For gaining more clarity over bot these frameworks let’s understand the same through an infographic. Let us examine the popular features and functions along with the differences in both.

