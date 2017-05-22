AI, VR, Big Data And Their Impact on Digital Marketing

The real future of AR is how it can help us get varied content and services which are already in use with a better and improved experience.

The speed at which technological changes are taking place is really frightening, and is becoming dynamic. Digital Transformation is a buzz across organizations and everyone is talking about it and wants to ride this wave and be ready. AI, VR, AR, IOT all are leading to a change in the way data is being appreciated and hence has its impact on the marketing industry.

These transformations are increasingly breaking path on the way we look at digital and how our interactions are going to be shaped in future providing an unprecedented access to knowledge, data and creative tools.

This technology will no longer be restricted to big brands, but will become mainstream, accessible and affordable to all leading towards becoming a norm for all marketers on how they look at their marketing funnel.

Increasingly, the combination of VR’s immersive technology and AI’s predictive analytics will raise the bar for customer experience. Marketing Stakeholders will have to be agile, willing to experiment and learn fast with an increased focus on data collection.

There will be in future a single interface between us and our digitally connected universe. It is the next advanced step for the likes of Siri, Alexa: an intelligent assistant able to travel with us wherever we go, across every device we use, to assist us in nearly every aspect of our lives.

Already we are seeing how IBM Watson is powering new products and creating informed marketing campaigns, they are calling it as start of cognitive era, where AI systems dive deep into data, delve deeper into consumer insights from those unstructured data such as social mentions, campaign data, video, blogs etc.

Use of big data and algorithms are also being embraced by marketers. Making sense of these diverse datasets to arrive at a useful information or insight is a common use of AI.

AI is increasingly being used for Content Generation, bots, messengers, image recognition, sales forecasting, media planning, customer segmentation, language recognition, ad targeting etc. increasingly making us believe that there is nothing an AI cannot do.

Another favourite emerging technology, VR has been in news for quite some time and has been in limelight form both marketing as well as consumer’s standpoint. It gain popularity in 2016 with prominent players like HTC, Facebook Oculus and other players releasing their innovations in the space in the form of headsets.

I feel next couple of years will be more crucial for VR. Currently VR is in that stage of huge expectations and stage where hype is actually exceeding reality. It’s being seen more as a gimmick than an effective storytelling tool. VR also faces concerns with consumer perceptions and is majorly restricted to games and 360 videos.

So far it has had relatively less usage in brand marketing and also not helped in creating functional applications for it to sustain. In order for it to grow, it requires relevancy and be more convincing by lowering entry level costs, creating wider range of applications and games for marketers to utilize on for a long term.

Increasing popularity of Pokemon GO game lead to a clarity between consumers who were unaware of what AR- VR involves.

The real future of AR is how it can help us get varied content and services which are already in use with a better and improved experience. We have Google glass-like interfaces in the market which are increasingly looking at creating these experiences.

In the end, marketing is about storytelling, as it always has been — and now storytelling will have to modified by using these newer sets of technology like AI, IOT, AR and VR being the enablers.