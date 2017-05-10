Money, Health, Family — 10 Rules to Live by From the Times of Socrates to Modern Day

I have experimented a lot with my life. I have built businesses and failed in businesses. I have failed in relationships and had successful ones. I have made money and lost all of it.

Over time, I have developed a few rules. By trial and error. Testing which one sticks and prove useful in the long term. Some are learnt from others.Tested over ages.

Why have rules? Rules help to navigate difficult times. Makes decision easier when in doubt.

The rules cover almost all aspects of life. From relationship to money to career to parenting to health.

Here are my rules:

1. Move on

If you do not step forward you will always remain where you are — Nora Roberts

The rule: Never linger on the past. Spending time wondering what could have happened differently. When something happens, move on to the next chapter.

Sh*t happens.

Sometimes it is because of what you have done. Sometimes it is entirely out of your control.

Nature always move forward. Nature never stops and wander about the past.

Always keep moving.

2. Where possible, delegate and give away

Your home is living space, not storage space― Francine Jay

The rule: Let go. Money, memories, power, possessions.

No one is indispensable. Things will happen even if you are not there.

The moment you are not in the frame, you will be forgotten faster than you can think.

We are by nature hoarder. We are the hoarder of material things, power, memories. Our evolution did not equip us to let go. We tend to accumulate whenever possible.

Delegate responsibilities. Giveaway authority whenever possible. Giveaway possessions at every opportunity. You will have a much fruitful life.

3. Take ownership

In the long run, we shape our lives, and we shape ourselves. The process never ends until we die. And the choices we make are ultimately our own responsibility — Eleanor Roosevelt

The rule: Being responsible for all my actions and whatever happens to me.

No one is responsible for our life but us. When evil happens, no one else is responsible. When things go well, we make it happen. No one else.

There are no friends to blame. No family to blame. No society to blame.

Taking ownership of our life is liberating. It gives an extraordinary sense of power. We can only be successful when we take ownership.