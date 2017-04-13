How Successful People Make A Ding In The Universe

This curated post is authored by Jane Hwangbo, Founder, Mission Over Money, California

There are certain common traits of people who put dings in the universe.

1. They’re not good at everything.

“Play to your strengths.” “I haven’t got any,” said Harry, before he could stop himself. “Excuse me,” growled Moody, “you’ve got strengths if I say you’ve got them. Think now. What are you best at?”

― J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

When Atari hired Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak to develop a video game in 1976, Wozniak had to build the actual product. Jobs didn’t know how.

Woz recalls, “The game (Breakout) was not software in those days. It was hardware. A 6-man month job done in 4 days and nights with no sleep.” Woz was the digital designer, and Steve Jobs was the businessman. Jobs could barely code or program. He knew just enough to know who should be on his technical team.

They rely on the strengths on others, because they’re not good at everything.